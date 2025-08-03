Kadaga Advocates for Development Through Education

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, recently praised the efforts of the faith-based community development initiatives implemented by Atanansi Community Based Organization in Luuka District, located in the Busoga region.

While officiating at the inauguration of the Tom Mullaney Boys Dormitory at St. Atanansi Junior School in Nakasedhere Village, Luuka District, the Deputy Premier emphasized the critical need for quality education in the Busoga region as a key part of initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of rural Busoga communities.

“While participating in the Twegaite International Conference in the US, I had a conversation with Fr. Jenga about the importance of prioritizing the education of our children, particularly in the rural areas of Busoga. I was unaware at that time that he was tirelessly collaborating with his friends to advocate for the creation of the current model school, which now serves 550 pupils in the region,” Kadaga noted.

Atanansi Community Based Organization in Luuka District is dedicated to enhancing the socio-economic conditions of rural communities by developing programs and forming partnerships that emphasize education, economic empowerment, spiritual pastoral care, and healthcare access for communities in financially struggling areas. In his address, Fr. Dr. Fred Jenga, one of the leaders of the Atanansi Community Based Organization, emphasized that the Christian faith encourages those who have been fortunate to have access, influence, or resources to assist those who are still in need. The Atanansi CBO acts as a means to live out the values of faith by supporting those who are in significant need.

Kadaga committed to addressing the concerns expressed by the local LC1 Chairperson and other leaders regarding the urgent need for repairs on the Kyanvuma-Nakasedere-Nawampiti road, which serves as a vital link between the school and the nearby communities. Furthermore, in response to Fr. Gerald Muto’s request, the Jinja Diocesan Chancellor and the day’s main celebrant, Kadaga assured that she would follow up on the recent commitments made by President Museveni to the Diocese of Jinja during the annual Bugonza Pilgrimage event in Kaliro District.

The significant public event drew numerous dignitaries, including clergy from the Diocese of Jinja and guests from the United States, such as Nancy Harvey, Erin Harvey, Magela Justin, and Diann Ruholl. The Atanansi Women’s Association, consisting of 132 members, showcased various empowerment initiatives, including crafts and tailoring, liquid and bar-soap production, hairdressing, and village savings programs. Right Honorable Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga is a well-known national supporter of women’s issues.

