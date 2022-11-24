Kadanke Youth Fest Seeks To Raise Awareness Of The Sustainable Development Goals Among Young People.

By Fab Mc

The country’s most sought-after youth event, Kadanke is set to return on the 14th of January 2023 except that now it returns rebranded and with a 360-youth coverage all embedded in her new name – Kadanke Youth Fest. The event rebrand is intended to quench and cover all youth edutainment needs in a single shell as will be exhibited at its first-ever event on 14th January 2023 at Hockey grounds Lugogo.

Following their 2-year COVID-19 break, the nation’s biggest youth celebration returns with even wider ambitions, goals and intentions to not only entertain but edutain. Sources reveal that Kadanke intended to bank on its brand position in the youth segment to create awareness and popularize sustainable development goals among young people using music and entertainment as a vehicle.

Originally known as Kadanke Grand Finale, the event takes a new twist and a rebrand this year. Unlike previous editions, this one is about mobilizing young people for a “Global Cause” – Sustainable Development Goals which is all due respect a smart move.

“We want to take steps to popularize the millennium sustainable goals among young people who are the rightful custodians of Agenda 2030. With collective action and inclusion, we can change this by making an impact together. We want to connect youth citizens and artists to call on our political/corporate leaders, and philanthropists to do their part” – The organizers said.

Like many festivals, we’ve been reliably informed that this edition is going to be a full-day open-air concert that is set to bring together young people to spread the SDG crusade using the power of talent and music. Since its inception, Kadanke has been known for staging high-end crowd-decent youth events since 2013. These have given birth to today’s best entertainment talents, and create networks, platforms, and spaces for youth talent to thrive.

What to expect at Kadanke Youth Fest

The organizers are promising revelers a list of edutainment and fun activities to choose from. Known for their magic production skills and clean executions and with the fact that they now own a state-of-the-art equipment line, we can’t wait for the biggest stage set up ever for a youth event.

The main live spot stage will feature thrilling performances from over 26 artists, 7 MCs, and 5 DJs, a Youth Biz Lab, the Game Zone, and SDG Republik where youth will get to know about the SDGs, Film Dome, Live Cafe among others. Kadanke youth Fest 2023 will offer an interactive space for young people to come together and use the power of music, talent, and arts to drum up sustainable goals (Agenda 2030).

