KAMIISI Vs RUTANGANA:Who Will Claim NRM Throne in Kiruhura District?

The Kiruhura District NRM chairperson race has intensified, with three candidates vying for the top spot: Paul Tandeka, Rauben Rutangana, and Moses Nkesiga Kamiisi.

However, the contest is largely seen as a head-to-head battle between youthful Kamiisi and Rutangana, who is reportedly backed by outgoing chairperson Shadrack Nzeire Kaguta.

Nzeire has opted not to stand again and is now eyeing a spot in the National Resistance Movement’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) by running for the NRM Vice Chairperson Western region position.

Advertisements

However, he wants to pass the button to his former Vice Chairperson-Rutangana.

Rutangana’s candidacy has however, been marred by allegations of neglect and mismanagement of party the during his tenure as Nzeire’s deputy.

Critics argue that under their leadership, the party office remained closed and non-functional, despite significant investments in its construction.

It is alleged sh400m was spent on the construction of the NRM party office ‘complex’ for Kiruhura District during Nzeire and Rutangana leadership, but some critics wonder whether all that money was indeed spent given what is on the ground.

By the time we went to the press, the outgoing chairperson, Nzeire, is said to have called an emergency meeting with key district stakeholders to strategize for Rutangana’s victory, after unsuccessful attempts to convince Kamiisi to step down.

This development has added a layer of complexity to the already heated contest.

Kamiisi, a youthful candidate with a strong leadership background, has garnered significant support for his commitment to revamping the party’s fortunes in the district.

He has promised to address long-standing challenges, including the non-functional party offices and lack of a suitable district party headquarters, which have hindered the party’s effectiveness.

He previously served as Youth Council Chair for Kiruhura and Kazo districts from 2016 to 2021, earning four awards from President Museveni for outstanding performance in monitoring Youth Livelihood Program funds.

He also holds a Master’s degree in law, was once Guild President at Gulu University and has held various positions in students’ body UNSA and as well NRM Youth League.

Locals praise him for providing pro bono legal services to vulnerable individuals and conducting sensitization workshops on legal matters in the district.

The NRM party internal elections, scheduled for tomorrow, May 23, countrywide, will not only determine the new chairperson but also the entire District Executive Committee, including the Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, Secretary for Finance, Secretary for Publicity, and chairpersons for special interest groups.

The outcome will likely have significant implications for the party’s direction and fortunes in the district given that this is President Museveni’s home area.

About Post Author