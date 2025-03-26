Kampala floods : Water blocks roads, cars, houses submerged

Floods struck in many parts of the suburbs of Kampala, Uganda on Wednesday 26th March 2025.

Some of the worst affected areas in Kampala include; Bwaise, Kalerwe, Kireka, Katwe and Ndeeba, Kyambogo,among others.

Houses and streets have been flooded, and roads blocked to traffic bringing business in the area to a standstill. Some residents have left their homes or businesses to return when the floods have receded.

The locals of these suburbs believe these floods, which occur whenever there is a heavy downpour, are very much man-made and mostly caused by building and development on flood plains and swamp areas. Flooding like this occurs on a regular basis in Kampala mostly in the suburbs during the rainy season.

Irene Nakasiita , the Director of Communications and Partnerships at the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS), said two juveniles died in the Wednesday morning heavy rain.

There has been an outcry that developers are trying to reclaim flood plains and swamp areas, the parts of the suburbs where flood water would normally go for future building.

‘’At Mulimira zone in Bukoto, Kampala, 2 juveniles were found dead in this morning heavy rain. It is alleged that the mother left them in a room and she went to fend for them at night. By the time the rain started in the morning, she hadn’t returned home. Our response team was called to support the community’’, noted Nakasiita, adding that many houses were flooded and household property destroyed but the Redcross assessment team was still on ground, working with the local leaders and the Police.

‘’We continue to encourage people to be vigilant and cautious of their safety as the heavy rain season sets in’’, she added.

Others claim that the rubbish is dumped in drainage channels and along river banks, leaving flood water no other place to go than in the streets of the suburbs.

