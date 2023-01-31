Kamugisha wins Professor Mutebile Memorial Golf tournament.

Emmanuel Kamugisha playing handicap 7 returned 74 gross to bat a field of 86 players. Mellon Kyomugisha also from kabale sports club with handicap 9 and a gross of 75 all from Kabale Sports Club won the women category.

The one day golf tournament that was organized by kabale sports club in Memorial of their patron by the Late Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile the Former Bank of Uganda Governor and was funded by Kigezi Highland Tea company Limited as the main sponsor in partnership with the Bank of Uganda and the International Community of Banyakigezi, ICOB and was attended by golfers from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the Professor Mutebile Memorial Golf tournament that took place at the Kabale Sports Club Makanga Golf Course.

According to the chief starter of Kabale sports club Robert Bugabo, the late Professor Mutebile used to sponsor a tournament during his birthday every 27th of January. He further says that the Late Mutebile also sponsored youth to participate in different tournaments, participated in the expansion of the Kabale Sports Club golf course, and that before his death, he had requested construction plans for the new clubhouse.

Bugabo says that this first anniversary of the Professor Mutebile Memorial tournament has registered a very overwhelming turnup as compared to the previous tournaments they have been holding, hoping to always host tournaments of a similar magnitude.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony (dinner) that took place at White Horse inn Kabale later in the evening, the Kabale Sports Club Chairperson Edgar Mashemererwa and the Clubs captain Ali Karama recognized the former clubs patron the Late Mutebile as someone who wished to see the club prosper although he died before executing some of the goals he had set for the club. These continue to appeal to everyone willing to assist them, especially the Central Bank of Uganda to achieve some of the goals the Late Mutebile had set.

At the same function, some of the member’s family of the late Mutebile appreciated the Kabale Sports Club for recognizing the achievements the Late Mutebile brought to the club where he served as a patron. These further say that the late Mutebile legacy will keep on living because he contributed much to the golf fraternity.

Dr James Musinguzi Garuga the Kigezi Highland Tea Limited the chairman board of governors Kigezi Highland tea company limited who was the Guest of honor James Musinguzi Garuga also asked the golfers and other people to consider supporting the Tumusiime Mutebile Foundation, Garuga also pledged to also sponsor next year’s Professor Mutebile Memorial Tournament.

The late governor professor Mutebile served as a patron of the Kabale Sports Club for about 7 years before his death. This mantle was then taken by the Executive Director of Uganda Industrial Research Institute Professor Charles Kwesiga.

Late Emmanuel Mutebile died on 23 January and is remembered as one of the most influential economists in Uganda, who also enjoyed the golf sport.