Kamuli district Boss Kuwembula killed in road accident

June 12, 2025
Kamuli district chairperson Maxwell Kuwembula has died in a road accident in Nakifuma, Mukono district.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning at around 4:40 am when the vehicle he was driving, a government-registered double-cabin pick-up (UG 699M), reportedly rammed into a stationary truck (UBR 835K) along the Gayaza-Kayunga road.

Kuwembula was driving from Kampala to Kamuli at the time of the crash. Confirming the news, Kamuli resident district commissioner (RDC) Rosemary Birungi described the late chairperson as a team player who always prioritised service delivery over personal interests.

Kuwembula was elected Kamuli district chairperson in 2021 after serving as a district councillor for two terms.

He had recently picked nomination forms from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission secretariat in preparation to seek re-election in the 2026 polls.

