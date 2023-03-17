KARAMOJA BOOST!  MTN Uganda unveils ICT lab at Moroto public library

Advertisements

Learning in the Karamoja sub-region has received a huge boost with the launch of a fully equipped computer lab at Moroto Municipal Council as part of MTN Foundation’s efforts to boost ICTs in the communities.

The facility comes with new computers, a 24-hour power backup and internet connectivity courtesy of the MTN Digital Access Program. Build in 1965, Moroto Public Library located along Independence Avenue contains books ranging from philosophy to social sciences and arts.

In addition, the MTN Internet Bus under the digital literacy program will camp for two weeks in Moroto Municipality to provide the skills and knowledge required to take advantage of the ICT skills required.

Bryan Mbasa, the Senior Manager of MTN Uganda Foundation said public libraries play an important role in the development of a community and therefore equipping them with computer labs is crucial for people’s access to information in the country’s northern region.

“MTN Uganda believes that everyone deserves a modern connected life and this computer lab resonates well with our aspiration. Public libraries are now seen as more than storehouses of books; they are also responsible for the dissemination of online, and offline information. Public access computers are now becoming increasingly popular as more and more people understand the need for internet access,” he said, adding that the facility will be beneficial to both learners and researchers.

Mbasa said other beneficiary institutions include Smart Girls Foundation in Wakiso District and Kabale Preparatory School in Kabale District.

Currently, the Uganda government is fast-tracking its 2040 digital vision to empower its citizens to achieve the goals of universal inclusion, sustainable development, economic progress and poverty eradication through digital innovation combining initiatives across multiple sectors.

Ismail Mohammed, the mayor of Moroto Municipality said the new computers with internet connectivity will go a long way in transforming learning and research in the Karamoja sub-region.

“We thank MTN Uganda for modernizing our library as well as making sure that we have more content for the public,” he said.

Over the years, MTN Uganda Foundation has supported 42 ICT labs including six in technical institutes like Amelo Technical Institute located in Adjuman District, St. Simon Peter’s Vocational Training Centre in Hoima District, and St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic in Moroto District in partnership with the Belgian Development Agency, Enabel.

About Post Author