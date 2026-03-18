KASOZI EMPIRE ON THE HAMMER! Colline Hotel Boss Crushed as Court Okays Auction Over Sh778m—Banks Circle Like Vultures

Tears are reportedly flowing in Mukono after city businessman Augustine Kasozi, the once-booming proprietor of Colline Hotel and Mukono Bookshop, suffered a crushing legal blow that could see his multibillion empire sold off piece by piece.

The Civil Division of the High Court has slammed the door on Kasozi’s desperate attempt to stop the auction of his prized properties, with Justice Joyce Kavuma dismissing his application with costs and clearing the way for creditors to strike.

In a ruling that hit like a thunderbolt, the judge tore into Kasozi’s conduct, faulting him for dragging his feet for more than five years before rushing to court in a last-minute bid to block execution.

“This Court finds that such conduct amounts to inordinate delay which cannot be condoned,” Justice Kavuma ruled, effectively sealing the businessman’s fate.

Kasozi had tried to argue that the execution process only kicked off in September 2025 when respondent Magdalene Lamwaka moved to enforce the court orders, insisting he acted swiftly thereafter. But the court was not buying it.

Justice Kavuma made it clear that Kasozi had all the time in the world to act and failed to do so, emphasizing that nothing stopped him from filing for a stay much earlier—even before execution proceedings began.

In a further blow, the court dismantled Kasozi’s claims that he would suffer massive loss if the auction goes ahead. The judge ruled that merely crying foul over the size of the money involved or the looming threat of losing property is not enough.

“The mere fact that there is an imminent threat of execution… is not itself proof of substantial loss,” she stated firmly, adding that Kasozi failed to prove that Lamwaka would be unable to refund the money if his appeal ever succeeds.

With that, the court found no reason to shield him—leaving auctioneers free to move in.

The ruling couldn’t have come at a worse time for the embattled tycoon. Even as he reels from this setback, another storm is gathering, with Bank of Baroda breathing down his neck over a separate unpaid loan.

The bank is already pushing to auction more of his properties, and Kasozi is now locked in a frantic legal battle at the Court of Appeal to save what remains of his crumbling empire.

From a respected Mukono businessman to a man fighting to keep his assets from going under the hammer, Kasozi’s fall is unfolding in dramatic fashion—one court loss at a time.

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