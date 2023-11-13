Katanga murder: Police arrests daughter of deceased, Tricia Katanga

Advertisements

The police have taken into custody the deceased’s daughter, Tricia Katanga, as investigations into her father’s death continue.

On November 2, early in the morning, Katanga was shot and killed at his home in the affluent Kampala suburb of Mbuya.

According to early accounts, Katanga, a well-known businessman, may have gotten into a domestic fight with his wife, Molly Katanga, which led to his gunshot and eventual death.

Tricia, who was home when the incident occurred, reported to the police that she heard a gunshot after her mother and father got into an argument. Her father was dead in a pool of blood, and her mother was comatose when she hurried to the bedroom.

It should be mentioned that Tricia resides in Bugolobi, which is a short distance from Mbuya Hill, with her spouse. She was summoned to her residence following an outburst between her parents.

But with further investigation, attention is shifting to familial relationships.

Investigators are having difficulty determining exactly who pulled the trigger that killed Katanga.

In addition, the disturbing information that the alleged offender may be a member of the victim’s own family has been revealed to the detectives. Citing the delicate nature of the inquiry, authorities have not released detailed information, but they have reassured the public that they are actively investigating the circumstances leading up to the unfortunate tragedy.

There have been three arrests thus far.

Tricia is said to have given the shamba boy the order to clean up the blood that had spread around the house, along with a family doctor who was invited to tend to Katanga’s body prior to the arrival of the police.

This website has since learnt that Tricia was taken into custody at Jinja Road Police Station on Saturday night.

The fact that Tricia Katanga is not the deceased’s biological daughter is no longer a mystery.

Regarding the murder investigation, no police officer is willing to talk.

At this point, the possible motivations for the alleged crime are unknown.

Molly Katanga is still receiving treatment at IHK.

