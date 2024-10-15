KATANGA MURDER TRIAL: Controversial witness Naome Nyangweso returns to court as defence team pokes her testimony over lies

KAMPALA- Naome Kashani Nyangweso, the ninth witness in the ongoing murder trial of businessman Henry Katanga, is set to face further cross-examination, as the trial resumes at High Court today.

Ms Nyangweso, Katanga’s step-sister, has been at the centre of controversy due to inconsistencies in her testimony.

Defense lawyers have accused Nyangweso of intentionally delaying the trial by choosing to testify in Runyankore instead of English despite being proficient in both languages. This move has raised suspicions, as Nyangweso had previously issued three police statements in English and serves as the LC1 chairperson for Bugolobi, a Kampala suburb where English is a dominant transactional lingua.

During cross-examination, defense lawyer Jet Tumwebaze questioned Nyangweso’s decision, suggesting she was feigning ignorance of English to complicate court proceedings and evade questioning. Nyangweso responded in Runyankole, “I mean what I have said.”

When asked why she only made three statements to police after Henry Katanga’s death, despite claiming to know he was in danger, Nyangweso failed to provide evidence of Katanga confiding in her before his death.

This has led defence lawyers to conclude that her statement was a malicious afterthought, motivated by her alleged dislike of Katanga’s widow, Molly.

Nyangweso also confirmed recording her statements in a bar after 9 p.m., further fueling suspicions.

The defense team accuses her of invoking the Katanga name to gain a share of the estate.

Tumwebaze alleged that Nyangweso presented herself to police as a member of the Katanga family solely to inherit her brother’s property.

Nyangweso has also faced tough questioning over her response to the scene when informed of Katanga’s death. Additionally, in a land dispute case between the late Prince John Barigye and the estate of the late Arthur Edwin Katanga, Nyangweso testified under oath that she was the biological daughter of Arthur Edwin Katanga, which has been proven false.

The defense team has highlighted Nyangweso’s inconsistencies, revealing she has lied under oath about her parentage and alleged meetings with Henry Katanga.

Further questioning is expected today as the defence team takes on Ms Nyangweso, a key witness in the trial.

About Post Author