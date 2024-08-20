Katanga murder trial hits snag as key witness (his sister) refuses to testify again

Naome Nyangweso, the sister of the late Henry Katanga and a key witness for the prosecution, refused to take the stand for the second time

KAMPALA – The highly publicized trial of Molly Katanga, accused of murdering her husband Henry Katanga, resumed today, Tuesday 20, with a dramatic twist. Ms. Naome Nyangweso, the sister of the late Henry Katanga and a key witness for the prosecution, refused to take the stand for the second time, citing language barriers.

Despite efforts by four prosecutors to convince her, Nyangweso declined to return to court, even after the court secured a Runyankore interpreter. The court had previously struggled to find an interpreter fluent in Runyankole, her native language, leading to an adjournment on July 15.

The prosecution team, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samali Wakooli, now seeks to opt for the pathologist Richard Ambayo (who conducted the postmortem on late Henry Katanga) as a last-minute resort, further complicating the trial.

The case has been marred by credibility issues, including another key witness, Mugabe Ronald Ruranga, being exposed as not having a legal practicing certificate.

Tuesday’s proceedings were briefly disrupted due to a technical glitch, prompting the court to stand over the matter. This was after failure to connect with Molly who has been permitted to attend the hearing via videoconferencing from Luzira Prison due to health issues.

The case continues tomorrow, with the judge having extended bail and further remanded Ms. Katanga.

Molly Katanga is facing trial together with her daughters, Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi, as well as George Amanyire, a domestic worker, and Charles Otai, a nursing officer, who are accused of destroying evidence and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The case is before Justice Isaac Muwata. Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samali Wakooli and Chief State Attorneys Jonathan Muwaganya and Anna Kiiza are prosecuting the matter.

The defense team consists of Peter Kabatsi, MacDosman Kabega, Jet Tumwebaze, Bruce Musinguzi, and Elison Karuhanga. Meanwhile, renowned lawyer Mwesigwa Rukutana is monitoring the proceedings on behalf of the deceased’s family.

