KATANGA TRIAL: All you need to know so far as witnesses fumble under heavy cross-examination

In the bustling city of Kampala, a high-profile trial has been making headlines for weeks.

The case involves the alleged murder of Henry Katanga, a prominent businessman. The police charged Molly Katanga, his wife with murder and her daughters, Patricia Kankwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, for allegedly destroying evidence. The family’s shamba boy, George Amanyire, and medic Charles Otai, have also been charged with accessory after the fact.



Prosecution has so far had a hard time in the trial, which began on July 9, 2024, marked by dramatic twists and turns, with witnesses contradicting themselves and evidence being called into question.

The performance of the witnesses prepared by the prosecution and police has lifted the lid in the unfortunate events of November 2, 2023, with the family’s reputation was shattered when Henry Katanga was found dead in his home— with evidence initially pointing to a suicide in the home.



Police doctor disowns evidence:

On July 9, 2024, the prosecution called its first witness, Dr. Julius Muhwezi, a police officer attached to the Police Directorate of Health Services in Nsambya.

Dr. Julius Muhwezi testified in the high-profile Katanga trial, distancing himself from a police form presented as evidence.

He told the court that the form had been tampered with and did not reflect his true findings.

“I can only own part B of the form. I didn’t sign the first half,” Dr. Muhwezi stated, claiming that his signature and stamp on the second half had been altered. “Where I signed was changed. What appears like 13th is not mine.”

The defense counsel, Elison Karuhanga, suggested that Dr. Muhwezi did not examine the suspects, and the form was fabricated as evidence. Dr. Muhwezi denied this, stating, “I took an oath, I examined these people. But the signature and stamp that appear on the form are not mine.”

Another police officer changes statements in court:

The prosecution then called Peter Owang, another police officer attached to Bugolobi police station. Owang testified that he had been called to the scene of the crime and had found a pistol and other evidence.

Owang testified that he received a phone call from Dr. Otai, informing him of a suicide by shooting at the scene.

He also stated that Patricia, who was present at the scene, wanted to report the incident as an accident.

However, during cross-examination by defense lawyer Kabega, Owang contradicted his earlier statement, saying he didn’t record Patricia’s statement about reporting the incident as an accident in his initial statement.

Kabega pressed Owang to explain the discrepancy, and the witness admitted that he might have forgotten to record some details.

The defense lawyer then pointed out that Owang’s statement, made two days after the incident, omitted crucial information—including Martha’s presence at the scene.

The defense counsel, MacDosman Kabega, cross-examined both witnesses, highlighting the inconsistencies in their testimonies.

Katanga nephew put to task over lies:

On July 10, 2024, the prosecution called Timothy Nyangweso, a presenter at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and a church minister at Watoto Church. Nyangweso testified that he had called Martha, the deceased’s daughter, on November 2, 2023, and that she had told him about the deceased’s death. However, the defense counsel produced a call data list that showed no record of Nyangweso’s call.

Evidence shows that the daughter called police:

ASP Musede Samuel, attached to Jinja Road Police Division, also testified that he had received a call from Patricia Kakwanza, a friend of the deceased, informing him of the suicide. He found a pistol, spent cartridge, live bullet, and blood in the room, but did not see Molly Katanga, the accused, at the scene.

The trial continues on Friday, July 12, with the prosecution expected to call additional witnesses to testify.

