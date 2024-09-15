KATANGA TRIAL: Defense lawyers protest as ODDP withholds critical evidence

KAMPALA — Defense lawyers in the Molly Katanga trial have protested, a deliberate refusal by the prosecutor to produce evidence reports which are required by law.

Key among other details that the defense team sought for include evidence reports, lab analysis reports, and other crucial investigation reports on which they are based on charge Molly Katanga with murder.

This was during the Tuesday morning trial as the case resumed after over a week hiatus.

Defense lawyer Peter Kabatsi told the presiding judge, Justice Isaac Muwata that they have been frustrated by the refusal to hand over critical evidence.

The prosecution, led by Samali Wakooli was expected to produce evidence reports, lab analysis reports, and investigation reports that form the basis of the murder charge against Katanga.

However, they only produced two pages out of the expected 58 pages, sparking outrage from the defence team.

“We have not been supplied with lab protocols, documents of the position of evidence, data files used to collect data, distances of contamination in the lab, preliminary reports, quality assurance manual, and internal validation studies,” said Kabatsi, “These documents are crucial for a fair hearing.”

Ms. Wakooli claimed that all necessary documents had been served to the defence, including statements and exhibits.However, the defence maintains that the missing documents are essential to their case and will continue to push for their release.

