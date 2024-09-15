KATANGA TRIAL: Police’s forensic expert says DNA analysis ruled out match between Molly Katanga and samples from killer pistol

KAMPALA – The police’s forensic expert, Mr. Andrew Mubiru, has testified that DNA analysis found no match between Molly Katanga’s DNA and samples taken from the pistol used in the crime.

Mr. Mubiru, the Police Chief of Forensic Services, told the court presided over by High Court Judge Isaac Muwata that the investigation included DNA analysis of samples from the pistol grip, safety lever, and trigger.

However, the results showed no match with Katanga’s DNA. The expert also clarified that the investigation did not determine the source of the DNA found on the gun, such as blood, sweat, or saliva. He confirmed that fingerprint analysis found no match between Molly Katanga’s fingerprints and those on the pistol.

Defense lawyers in the Molly Katanga trial protested a deliberate refusal by the prosecutor to produce evidence reports required by law. The defense team sought details including evidence reports, lab analysis reports, and crucial investigation reports used to charge Molly Katanga with murder.

This occurred during the Tuesday morning trial, which resumed after a week-long hiatus. Defense lawyer Peter Kabatsi told the presiding judge, Justice Isaac Muwata, that they had been frustrated by the refusal to hand over critical evidence.

The prosecution, led by Samali Wakooli, was expected to produce evidence reports, lab analysis reports, and investigation reports that form the basis of the murder charge against Katanga. However, they only produced two pages out of the expected 58 pages, sparking outrage from the defense team. “We have not been supplied with lab protocols, documents of the position of evidence, data files used to collect data, distances of contamination in the lab, preliminary reports, quality assurance manual, and internal validation studies,” said Kabatsi. “These documents are crucial for a fair hearing.”

Ms. Wakooli claimed that all necessary documents had been served to the defense, including statements and exhibits.

However, the defense maintains that the missing documents are essential to their case and will continue to push for their release.

About Post Author