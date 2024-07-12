KATANGA TRIAL! Prosecution witness fails to identify late Katanga family members

KAMPALA – The prosecution in the ongoing trial of the murder of the late Henry Katanga on Friday, July 12 presented a witness who admitted to not knowing any of the suspects in the dock.

The witness, Pierre Kajura, a 27-year-old phone technician, testified that he only knew the late Henry Katanga and had helped him set passwords on his phone.

The witness, who was led by prosecution counsel Anna Kizza, revealed that he met Katanga in 2017 and had a business relationship with him.

He stated that Katanga had previously approached him for help with securing his phone and email accounts, citing concerns about hacking and tracking.

The witness said, he advised Katanga to use passwords, which they practiced together.

“He told me someone was trying to hack and track his phone,” the witness testified. “I advised him to use passwords, and we practiced them together.”

However, on November 1 last year, Katanga asked the witness to remove the passwords, citing difficulty accessing his phone.

However, he admitted that he did not know any of the suspects in the dock, including Molly Katanga, who is accused of murdering her husband.

The defense team, led by city lawyers Peter Kabatsi and MacDosman Kabega, did not ask any questions, and the prosecution requested an adjournment until Monday to present more witnesses

The judge granted the request, and the court was adjourned.

This development comes after the defense team consistently complained that the prosecution was not ready and was altering evidence and statements.

The trial continues on Monday, with the prosecution expected to present more witnesses.

Full transcript of Friday’s session:

My lord, appearing for prosecution, is Muwaganya, and my learned sister Anna Kizza. A1 (Molly Katanga) is online.

Court clerk: My lord, we have one witness today. All three assessors are present today, and my learned sister will lead.

Judge: Which language?

Court clerk: English

Judge: Which religion?

Court clerk: Protestant

Witness: He takes oath.

Judge: What is your name?

Witness: Pierre Kajura

Anna: How old are you?

Witness: 27 years old

Anna: What do you do?

Witness: I’m a technician

Anna: Where is this located?

Witness: At Nkurumah Road opposite the police post.

Anna: Where do you reside?

Witness: Those ends of Bulenga.

Anna: Do you know the lady on the screen, Ms. Katanga?

Witness: I have never seen her.

Anna: Do you know A2, A3, A4, A5? (Co-accused)

Witness: I don’t know them.

Anna: Did you know someone called Henry Katanga?

Witness: Yes, I knew him.

Anna: How did you know him?

Witness: Back in 2017, we had a business relationship. I would deposit money for him; he was our good client. I helped him with technical issues, connecting his laptop to the printer.

Anna: Did you interact with Mr. Katanga before his death?

Witness: Yes, I interacted with him.

Anna: Can you tell the court about your interaction with him?

Witness: He told me someone was trying to hack and track his phone.

Anna: How did you advise him?

Witness: I told him we can use passwords; that’s the only way in IT.

Witness: Before his death, we practiced those passwords. I gave them to him to go and practice. That was changing the password of the email and phone. He went and practiced that, but on November 1, last year, he said he didn’t want the password anymore.

Judge: Be clear, lead him.

Witness: He asked me if at all he put it on the bed, would someone be able to track or hack my phone. Then I asked him whether he has kids at home, and he said they are all grown-ups at home. So on that November 1, that is when he told me to remove the passwords because it was difficult for him to access his phone.

Anna: Just to take you back a little, did Mr. Katanga tell you why he needed passwords?

Witness: Yes, he said he felt someone was tracking or trying to hack his phone, so he was seeking advice from me, and I advised him that we need to instill passwords.

Anna: From the time you knew Mr. Katanga, what kind of person was he?

Witness: He was a jolly man, and at times, I called him uncle, though I wasn’t related to him.

Anna: That is all for this witness.

Judge: Any questions for this witness?

Defence lawyer (Bruce): No questions.

Prosecution: My lord, we pray that the matter be adjourned to Monday, and we shall bring more witnesses.

Judge: A1 (Molly Katanga) is further remanded. Court adjourned to Monday, July 15,2024.

