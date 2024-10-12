KATEREGGA’S HELL! Kampala University boss beaten to near death by wife romantically linked to NSSF honcho

Pepper Intelligence Unit October 12, 2024 0

Reports have emerged of a violent incident involving Professor Badru Kateregga, a renowned Ugandan entrepreneur and educator and one of his wives.

He was reportedly dragged, shoved, beaten and left for dead.

Consequently, Kateregga, founder of Kampala University, was left with severe injuries, including brain damage and clotting.

It was his children, who live abroad, that arranged for emergency medical attention, saving his life after a distressing call from one of the sober house helps.

Sources suggest that property disputes may be a factor in the incident.

Additionally, allegations have surfaced regarding the wife’s extramarital relationship with a senior official at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Professor Kateregga is currently recovering at a private healthcare facility.

The incident has shed light on domestic violence against men, a topic often shrouded in silence.

Watch this space!

