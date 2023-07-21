Katesh drags Umeme boss to police for taking over his family

Advertisements

NATHAN KATESHUMBWA has dragged a top manager for Umeme in Bushenyi for allegedly taking over his family.

Kateshumbwa says he has been married to a one Carol for many years and they are blessed with six children. He however adds that when he went for kyeyo, the Umeme boss, who has been in the area for over ten years, decided to take over his family.

He says that he used to send a lot of money to his wife Carol, which she used to put up structures in her names. “When I returned, I found our joint account empty and Carol, with support from the Umeme boss, denied me chance to get back to my house in Ishaka,” Kateshumbwa said.

Kateshumbwa is now languishing on the streets of Ishaka town like the son of man without any place of aboard. This forced him to open a case of criminal trespass vide SD Ref: 37/01/07/2023 at Ishaka Police Station. He wants police to take action and tell the Umeme boss to return to his family in Masaka lest he causes trouble.

Criminal Trespass is provided for under Section 302 of the Penal Code Act. It states that any person who enters into or upon property in the possession of another with intent to commit an offence or to intimidate, insult or annoy any person or having lawfully entered into or upon such property remains there with intent thereby to intimidate, insult or annoy any person or with intent to commit any offence commits the misdemeanor termed criminal trespass and is liable to imprisonment for one year.

