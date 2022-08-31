Katongole joins Express FC on two-year deal

Uganda Premier League side Express FC have captured the services of Farouk Katongole on a two year contract.

The experienced center back joins the Red Eagles from URA FC where he has been for three years.

In an interview with the club media, Katongole said that he delights in joining the Wankulukuku based outfit and looks forward to the 2022/23 season.

“I am glad to be joining Express FC one of the biggest and definitely the oldest club in Uganda, with me am coming with experience and determination to help the club win as it has always done," Katongole told club media.

Express Head Coach James Odoch has already expressed confidence in the defender and believes that he's a good addition to the side.

“Farouk Katongole is a very good solid center back who brings both aerial advantage and physic to our backline, we’re sure that with a player of his quality our defence will remain solid," Odoch said.

The towering center back joins the long list of experienced players who have joined Express FC this transfer window such as Hamim Semakula, Yusuf Ssozi, Derick Ngoobi among others. He adds depth, physic and aerial advantage to the club’s backline.