KCCA Boss Kisaka hails NRM Gov’t for free Education for all

By Evans Najuna

Kampala – Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director Ms. Dorothy Kisaka has applauded the NRM government under the stewardship of HE. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for championing free Education for all.

The Executive Director was speaking at the event of awarding and celebrating the best performing schools in 2023 PLE and school performance assessment 2023. The event took place on Friday at Kampala Parents school, where the headteachers of both government and private schools from Kampala district gathered for the celebration. This event was presided over by the KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka together with KCCA Directorate of Education and sports.

Speaking at the event, the KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka applauded the leadership of H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and NRM empowering government policy of free education for all. “This education policy is being observed in the 79 Universal Primary Education schools and 22 Universal Secondary Education schools under the oversight of KCCA” said Kisaka. The Head Teachers gathered from both government and private schools who host examination. Celebrants were praised for their work, which is foundational in building development capacity for Uganda and accelerating the achievement of the development goals.

The 2023 PLE Kampala results had 79.5% of the students qualify with excellent results. The overall best UPE schools were Nsambya Girls school, Kitante Primary School, and Nakasero Primary School. The top private schools were Yudesi Primary School, Ebeneza Junior School in Kawempe, and Kampala Standard Primary School, Kyanja.

The Director Education and social services, Charles Maginot said KCCA is going to ensure that more capacity building is done for the teachers to equip them effectively. The event was attended by several KCCA directors and learners who made excellent presentations to the group.

