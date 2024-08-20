KCCA commiserates with Kiteezi trash tragedy survivors in prayers, luncheon

By our Reporter

Wakiso – On Sunday, August 18, 2024, the KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka mobilised her KCCA management team to visit the survivors of the Kiteezi trash tragedy at the Emergency Response centre. The visit was preceded by prayers first by the Catholic faith and then the Anglican faith and then a luncheon.

They gathered in the tent and joined in singing and prayers as they were led by the local vicar. In her remarks, Kisaka commiserated with the survivors and expressed heartfelt condolences, saying that, “We must hold onto faith in this storm”.

The survivors huddled around Kisaka as she hugged them and let them cry freely and listened to their survival stories. There are 266 survivors gathered to date. Thirty five bodies have so far been recovered and eighteen people were rescued alive from the rubble.

Kisaka was joined by KCCA Directors and deputy directors, including Sheila Birungi, Grace Akullo, Vincent Byendirama, Ezra Sebuwufu, Dr Zalwango, William Epiaka, Maurice Kairania, Abel Mugalya, Daniel Muhumuza, managers and other officers in a heartwarming event.

The Lord Mayor was represented by Hon. John Mary Sebuwufu and Oliver Namazzi. Kisaka said the visit is in keeping with traditional customs that you take a meal to the bereaved and sit with them as they grieve. She thanked the Kampala community for the overwhelming support to the victims

In addition, at the camp where surviving families are staying, and according to the Uganda Red cross, there are many children. As part of offering psychosocial support and emotional therapy, Red Cross together with other volunteers are engaging them in child friendly games. Officials from the Red Cross said child friendly spaces support the wellbeing of children in the midst of an emergency or disaster.

About Post Author