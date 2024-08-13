KCCA to adopt new technology in waste management—ED Kisaka

By Evans Najuna

Kampala –The Directorate of Public Health is an expert body in matters of public health at KCCA. The burden of garbage collection is shared with the private sector who operate as concessionaires. The facility at Kiteezi is 28 years old and it serves three districts. KCCA has repeatedly received offers from developers to disintegrate Kiteezi which have not succeeded because of the enormous funding gap.

However, the tragic incident at Kiteezi highlights the challenges faced in managing such a critical service in a rapidly growing city.

KCCA is now moving to new technologies of turning waste into useful forms. According to the Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, they are in advanced stages with different investors and KCCA is committed to reviewing and improving its waste management strategies to ensure the safety of all city residents.

Kisaka notes that the Kiteezi incident, while tragic, serves as an opportunity to reinforce the Kampala Smart City agenda.

“The pillars of technology use, infrastructure improvement and people wellbeing are the three priorities in the Smart City agenda. The goal is a city which is resilient, sustainable, and inclusive. This unfortunate event highlights the urgent need to strengthen the authority’s waste management systems,” she says, adding that KCCA is committed to turning this challenge into a chance for transformation.

In response, she says KCCA is accelerating efforts to modernize waste management infrastructure by incorporating advanced technology to ensure safer and more efficient operations.

“Plans are underway to establish new waste processing facilities that align with global best practices, minimizing environmental risks and enhancing community safety.”

She added: “More so, the tragedy has sparked a renewed commitment to community engagement.

KCCA is intensifying efforts to involve residents in creating a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable Kampala. The Smart City vision is not just about technology and infrastructure—it’s about building a city where every resident can thrive.”

