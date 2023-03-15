KEEP YOUR WORD! Kashaka Girls SS curse NRM gov’t for not honoring sh3.4bn Lab project pledge

The project was commissioned in 2015. And President Museveni, through his deputy then, VP Edward Ssekandi, pledged support for constructing a sh3.4bn Laboratory

Advertisements

Amos Tayebwa

A shs3.4bn laboratory project has stalled for over eight years at Kashaka Girls. SS in Mbarara district.

And the blame has been put on President Museveni’s NRM government which is yet to honour its promise to give a helping hand, eight years later.

The project was commissioned in 2015. And President Museveni, through his deputy then, VP Edward Ssekandi, pledged support for constructing a sh3.4bn Laboratory.

But up to date there is no progress and response from the GoU.

Last Saturday, the school authorities decided to relaunch the stalled project for a second time.

The event was presided over by youth minister Sarah Mateke.

She was accompanied by among others former Mbarara District Chairman JB Bamuturaki Tumusiime.

Kashaka Girls is a church founded school under Ankole Diocese. It’s one of the best performing girls’ schools in western Uganda that has an enrollment of about 1162 students.

Jolly Natukunda Kabigumira, the school headmistress, says the government has not supported it enough. That they are on the mercy of well-wishers and the diocese.

“We have been following up this matter [the presidential pledge] but as you know it has not been easy for us to access the president. So we have relaunched again and we believe that this time by faith it will work. But as the school, we still need the laboratory building so badly. I also want to plead with the Government that they support this project or this noble cause of helping a girl child in Kashaka to study science,” said Natukunda.

Minister Mateke promised to table the Lab pledge matter Laboratory in cabinet.

Bamuturaki, the Former LC5 Chairman Mbarara District rallied all area leaders to come to the Laboratory project rescue.

He further accused the current leadership of Mbarara district especially the MPs and other levels of leadership for not doing enough to follow-up on presidential pledges.

In his view, when the president makes a pledge, it is the leadership that follows up to ensure it is fulfilled.

“We have failed to get presidential pledges fulfilled due to lack of follow-ups by the leaders. You see if you don’t follow a presidential pledge then you end up losing it. I will give you an example. When I was still the District Chairman I followed up those tarmac roads you see in Mbarara City that were pledged by the President like one of Booma, Nkokonjeru, Ruharo Church, Biharwe and others. I followed up on the construction of the Central market and it is built now. All these were my personal efforts by following the pledges made by the president. I therefore appeal to the sitting leadership in Mbarara District like MPs to follow-up this matter of Kashaka Girls Laboratory to make sure that as a presidential pledge is fulfilled,” he said.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author