KEEP YOUR WORD! Rwampara MPs rap Museveni over bad roads, water pledge 

Rwampara district leaders are calling upon President Museveni to honour his pledge of constructing two tarmac roads in the area.

The pledge was made in 2015 when Rwampara was still a county under Mbarara district. It was given the district status in July 2019.

One road was supposed to start from Ruti through Mwizi to Kabuyanda connecting to Kikagate at the border of Tanzania.

And another road from Nyakiraguju through Bugamba to Kitwe which also connects to Kikagate.

To date this pledge has not been fulfilled and leaders thus used the International Women’s day fete and fundraising ceremony at Kitojo Primary school in Bugamba Sub County last Saturday to remind the president through VP Jessica Alupo who represented him as the chief guest.

Area leaders decried poor road network and access to clean water in the district which is crippling development.

According to Rwampara district Woman Mp, Molly Asiimwe, the celebrations organizer, Rwampara is very productive with a lot of agricultural production going on like Coffee, Matooke, trees, tea, and other products. But due to poor road network these products can’t reach markets in time and the district has no capacity to construct these roads.

“But we are pushing forward to the owner of that pledge, time and time we have been reminding him. I believe it is the resource envelope that is holding him and we pray that he will be able to honor that pledge. And when this pledge is fulfilled Rwampara will really thrive because currently people are selling their products from the gardens and at the cheapest prices which we don’t think is economically encouraging,” said MP Asiimwe.

She added: “Rwampara district is only three years old. But the biggest challenge is the poor road network due to lack of road equipment. But as Members of Parliament for this area we have pushed forward and the government has fixed Rwampara district in its budget among the districts that are going to receive money for road equipment. The government has already deposited about shs29bn on the procurement, a process that has already started. But there is already a deficit of Shs27bn to be able to clear that bill so that those districts can have the road equipment. And there is hope that by the end of this year the districts will have the equipment. Besides, Members of Parliament have pushed that every district should receive one billion towards community access roads, and there is hope that once they receive these monies the challenge of poor road network will be overcome.”

Julius Tusiime Karuhanga, on behalf of Rwampara East people, also decried water coverage in the area. That whereas water bosses in Kampala boast of national water coverage being at 78%, in Rwampara district especially the hilly areas the water coverage is at a dismal 8%. That it only comes to 14% when they include rain water harvesting.

“Our prayer is that we have affirmative action for areas which are like Rwampara in hilly areas so that we are able to front-load money for some of the projects which the government is doing. We have projects here and some of the projects which are ongoing, the money for these projects can be front-loaded and we will be given affirmative action because of the nature of our terrain,” he added.

In response, VP Alupo assured the leaders and the people of Rwampara that she will take up their message in consideration to remind the president about all these concerns.

She thanked the leaders for effective coordination in implementing and monitoring Government Programs.

At the function, shs30m was raised towards construction of Staff quarters and toilets at Kitojo Primary School.

