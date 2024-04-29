Kenya dam burst: Around 50 killed in villages near Mai Mahiu town

Peter Munyinge’s house survived but the rest of his neighbourhood did not.

“There are little babies in the water, older people…people are screaming, people are crying, losing their lives and their loved ones,” he said.

The Kenya Red Cross has joined search and rescue operations, with its emergency response manager, Anthony Muchiri, telling the BBC that the death toll has risen to 50.

“This is the worst I’ve ever come across in my career,” he said, adding that not only were people’s homes swept away, but also their foundations.

Of the bodies recovered so far, 17 were of children, police commander Stephen Kirui said, cited by Reuters news agency.

The small villages of Kamuchiri and Kianugu were among those that bore the brunt of the disaster.

“The water came at high speed from Old Kijabe Dam and washed away many houses and vehicles. We have never seen such devastating floods since we were born here in Mai Mahiu,” David Kamau tod the BBC.

Another resident, Peter Muhoho, said that most of his neighbours were swept away in Kianugu, a village with about 18 homes.

“I was asleep when I heard a loud bang and screams. Water had flooded the area. We started rescuing people,” Mr Muhoho told the BBC.