Kenya Lifts Ban On Ugandan Poultry

The Kenyan government is set to lift the ban on poultry products from Uganda in totality after a 15-month ban.

Kenya slapped a ban on Ugandan poultry products after an outbreak of avian influenza disease although that has been since contained and Ugandan poultry declared disease free.

The lifting of the ban will see Ugandan farmers have access to Kenya’s USD5m market to sell their chickens and eggs.

Last year in August, the Kenyan Ministry of Agriculture allowed three Ugandan firms to export their products to Kenya having met the safety conditions that would allow them to sell their eggs and chickens in Kenya.