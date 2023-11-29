Kenya To Host  CECAFA  Zonal CAF Pan African Schools Qualifiers

Advertisements

By Emma Amooti

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) announced that the Zonal qualifiers for the CAF Pan African Schools Championship will take place in Nairobi, Kenya

It should be noted that Eighteen (18) teams have confirmed that they’ll compete in the CECAFA Zonal qualifiers of the U15 Pan African Schools Football Championship.

Host nation Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia and Djibouti will each field the boys and girls teams, while Somalia, Eritrea, South Sudan and Sudan will only have a boys team

Kenya will host the Schools Championship at the Kasarani Annex Stadium in Nairobi between December 10th-13th, 2023.

St Marys secondary school -Kitende (Boys category) and Kawempe Muslim Senior Secondary School (Girls Category) will represent Uganda at the Zonal qualifiers.

The last years Zonal Cecafa Pan Africa Schools qualifiers held in Dar as salaam, Tanzania, countries like Somalia, Burundi, Kenya and Eritrea, they didn’t have teams, and Amus College (Girls category) and Royal Giant High School (Boys Category) represented Uganda at the Zonal qualifiers.

According to CAF, the last year’s winners in each of the boys and girls categories pocketed US$100,000, while the runner-up took US$70,000, and the third placed team US$50,000.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship is a youth football tournament organised by the continental football mother body, CAF for school-going children aged Fifteen (15) and played in three phases namely; National, Zonal and Continental.

18 teams including hosts will compete and a team delegation composed of; Boys team – 20 players, Girls team – 15 players, 1 Coach (Holder of a CAF C Licence. Strictly a female coach for the girls’ team), 1 Team manager (Strictly a female manager for the girls’ team), 1 Safeguarding Officer, 1 Member Association Representative, 1 Medical Staff and 1 Young Referee (same gender as the team).

Looking at the Format and organisation of the matches;

1) U15 Girls Championship matches shall be played on a 8-a-side football format, with each

team fielding eight players.

2) Under 15 Boys Championship the Matches shall be played in an 11-a-side football format,

with each team fielding eleven (11) players.

3) The matches shall be played over two halves of 20 minutes, with a 10-minute break.

4) In case of a draw after the end of the regular time, the winner shall be determined by the

taking kicks from the penalty mark in compliance with the Laws of the Game.

5) Minimum requirements per match:

a. Under 15 Girls Championship: match shall not start if either team has less than five (5)players.

b. Under 15 Boys Championship: match shall not start if either team has less than seven (7) players.

6) The matches shall be played according to the laws decided by the International Football Association Board and promulgated by FIFA.

7) All substitutes must be used in all the group matches so that each player is given an opportunity to play. There is no limit on the number of substitutions, however, the substitution must be performed when the ball is out of the field of play or stopped by the referee.

