KICKS OF A DYING HORSE! MP Rukaari Refuses to Move On, Threatens MP-elect Bakashaba After Polls Loss

In what critics are describing as the kicks of a dying horse, defeated Mbarara City North Member of Parliament Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari has refused to accept his electoral loss, instead launching a fresh verbal onslaught against MP-elect Christopher Bakashaba, warning him to step aside or face severe personal and legal consequences.

Speaking during his thanksgiving ceremony at his home in Nkokonjeru, Rukaari broke his silence weeks after losing the parliamentary seat, issuing what he termed as a “public notice” to Bakashaba over alleged dirty dealings in the just-concluded elections.

Bakashaba was declared the winner of the Mbarara City North parliamentary race in the recent general election, defeating incumbent Rukaari and Benon Kajubi.

Despite the loss, Rukaari told the congregation that he was not ready to move on, insisting that the election outcome was tainted by irregularities and malpractices. He demanded that Bakashaba honorably relinquishes the seat in the interest of peace, unity and stability of Mbarara City North.

Political observers say the remarks signal a man struggling to come to terms with defeat, opting instead to fight on publicly rather than concede and reorganize.

The thanksgiving function was attended by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, who framed the matter as one of public interest and openly supported Rukaari’s decision to challenge the outcome.

Rukaari claimed his demands were not driven by bitterness, but concern for the community—remarks many in attendance interpreted as a last stand after the ballot box rejection.

“As a child of this land, nurtured by its values and a dedicated cadre of NRM, I extend this final olive branch to you, Bakashaba,” Rukaari said. “I strongly advise you to take this path to avoid severe personal and legal repercussions that will inevitably affect you.”

“Please help yourself, help your family, help Mbarara City North, help the NRM. I don’t usually rush to court. I first warn publicly. I am giving you notice. Please help yourself while it is still early,” he added.

Rukaari then doubled down with proverbs and warnings, signaling he was far from done with the fight.

“A man who ignores advice drinks water from his own tears. When the warning is ignored, shame becomes a teacher. The struggling goat breaks its neck on the rope. If you go into politics, expect to be naked,” he said.

Justice Minister Mao urged residents not to be intimidated by the unfolding drama, backing Rukaari’s right to continue contesting the outcome.

“I know some of you here may feel like you don’t even want it on record that you were in this tent. Some of you may be shaking, thinking someone will call and intimidate you for opposing the MP-elect,” Mao said.

“But what Robert has done reflects the spirit of those who went to the bush — they had a cause. Robert is not the most powerful person in Mbarara; the question is whether he has a cause. I have written about this case and I can confirm there is a cause. My brother Robert, if you have a cause, please go on.”

As Bakashaba prepares to take office, Rukaari’s continued threats and warnings have only deepened the political tension, with many now viewing the outburst as a defeated incumbent’s final kicks — loud, dramatic, but unlikely to reverse the outcome.

