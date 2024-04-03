Kigezi Diocese Bishop Denounces Reformed Anglican Church

By Moses Agaba

The Reformed Anglican Church found itself under scrutiny as the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna has broken the silence regarding the purported connection between the two entities.

Rt. Rev. Akanjuna, has emphasized that despite the Reformed Anglican Church clergy and bishops wearing vestments similar to those of the Church of Uganda, they are not Anglicans.

Bishop Akanjuna said this on Friday during a press conference at his residence at the diocesan headquarters on Rugarama Hill in the northern division of Kabale Municipality, as he delivered his Easter Message.

This declaration comes amidst circulating rumors suggesting a potential collaboration or association, prompting the bishop to provide clarity on the matter and assert the autonomy of the Diocese of Kigezi within the Anglican Communion.

Bishop Akanjuna addressed the growing speculation surrounding any affiliations with the Reformed Anglican Church, firmly stating that the Diocese of Kigezi maintains no ties or recognition of the mentioned denomination.

Bishop Akanjuna stated that whereas the government of Uganda grants freedom of worship to every Ugandan, it’s important to recognize that despite appearances, the Reformed Anglican Church is a different entity from the Church of Uganda.

He expressed openness to welcome back those in the Reformed Anglican church to the Church of Uganda with open arms

The remarks follow the establishment of a Reformed Anglican Church congregation in Nyakiharo – Mwanjari in the southern division of Kabale Municipality. On Palm Sunday, the Most Reverend Prof. Jonathan Kyangasha, Archbishop of the Reformed Anglican Church, inaugurated the Kigezi Reformed Anglican Church Archdeaconry He ordained and installed Rev Spencer Byamukama, a former lay reader in the Church of Uganda, Diocese of Kigezi, as the Vicar.

Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna in his Easter address, urging believers to exercise caution and remain vigilant during the holiday season. Emphasizing road safety amidst increased travel, the bishop’s message underscores the importance of responsible behavior to ensure a safe and joyous Easter for all.

Bishop Akanjuna stressed the significance of Easter Season as a time of reflection, renewal, and celebration for Christians worldwide. However, he cautioned against complacency, reminding believers of the potential dangers associated with increased travel and festivities.

“In the midst of our Easter celebrations, we must not forget the importance of safety and responsibility,” the bishop declared. “I urge all believers to exercise caution on the roads and remain vigilant throughout this season.”

Highlighting the risks posed by heightened traffic and potentially hazardous road conditions; Bishop Akanjuna called upon individuals to prioritize the safety of themselves and others. He urged motorists to adhere to speed limits, avoid reckless driving behaviors, and abstain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We have a collective responsibility to ensure the well-being of our communities,” the bishop continued. “Let us show compassion and consideration for our fellow travelers by exercising prudence and care on the roads.”

In addition to his call for road safety, Bishop Akanjuna also shared messages of hope, faith, and renewal, encouraging believers to embrace the true spirit of Easter. He reminded Christians of the significance of Christ’s resurrection and the promise of redemption it brings to all who believe.

