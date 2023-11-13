Kigezi diocese in fundraising drive for St. Peter’s Cathedral Rugarama refurbishment

(Left to right) Head of Laity, Diocese of Kigezi Canon Johnson Baryantuma Munono with the state minister of trade, industry David Bahati at the fucntion

By Moses Agaba

The Diocese of Kigezi ihas started a fundraising drive with the goal of refurbishing St. Peter’s Cathedral Rugarama in Kabala District.

The fundraising drive which was launched on Sunday, November 12, 2022 and held at St. Peter’s Cathedral Rugarama in the northern division of Kabale municipality has a goal of raising sh600 million.

Preaching during the function, the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna, called upon Christians to participate in the fundraising drive. He told them to always consider working for God through the rightful ways by giving what belongs to Ceasar to Ceasar and what belongs to God to God.

“It is important for every Christian to unearth the different talents that God gifted us with and exploit them to their full potential in order to develop economically and be able to support the Church in fostering development in the Diocese. I ask Christians to concentrate on serving God rather than serving for earthly pleasure,” he said.

Bishop Akanjuna commended the canons for their unwavering support of the church and also thanked the people who contributed towards the construction of the tower.

David Bahati, the state minister of trade, industry, and cooperatives, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ndorwa West County, expressed gratitude to the diocesan canons for the work done to develop the church. He commended the church for how they partner with the government to foster development in communities.

Bahati further called upon Christians to embrace unity for the betterment of the Diocese of Kigezi, encouraging them to stop fighting each other over small things and misunderstandings.

He contributed sh26 million towards the construction of the church tower.

The function attracted a number of Christians, including the state minister of finance Henry Musasizi, who contributed sh10 million towards the cause; Rukiga County Legislator Ndyomugyenyi Roland Bish, who contributed sh5 million; and Kabale Municipality Mp. Dr. Nicholas Kamara, who contributed sh2 million, among others.

A total of 65.2 million and 510 bags of cement were collected

