Kigezi Farmers Defy Directive on Wetlands

Farmers in some districts of Kabale and Rubanda districts in the Kigezi Sub region have started reclaiming the wetlands to plant potatoes and other vegetables.

The farmers are taking advantage of the May-September season to plant food in wetlands, despite a presidential directive on wetland restoration.

Bruno Byereta a farmer says that the banning them from using the wetland by President Museveni from using them for agriculture without giving them another alternative this is to cause a lot of famine in the sub region because the biggest challenge that the people of Kigezi have is land shortage as they have been suing the wetlands .

Robert Mutabazi a leader of the commercial potatoes growers in Kabale and Rubanda says that when government gave the directive they were not given another alternative land where to cultivate when they vacate the wetlands.

He says that several various crops like Irish potatoes and vegetable growing like carrot, cabbage and others have been a success in Kigezi sub region because they were being utilized especially during the dry season between May to September.

Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera the Rubanda West Member of Parliament urges the people to go and cultivate now as now the season for cultivation assuring them that as leaders of Kigezi they have got authorization form the ministry of water and environment so that they can begin cultivation.

“I have been moving around people in Rubanda took heed of my advice they have begun cultivating its only those in Kamuganguzi in Kabale district that have not fully taken the advice go and cultivate I have to assure you that we have authorization from the ministry of water and environment as your leaders we shall not keep seeing you suffer and you die of hunger now that we are in the planting season go and cultivate “. Said Kamuntu.

Nelson Nshangabasheija the Kabale LC5 Boss says that Farmers that have been using wetlands as their gardens during the dry season have to continue utilizing them until the government allocates them alternatives .

He says that stopping people from using wetlands as there are gardens without giving them alternative land for agriculture may result in food and economic crisis.

Eric Sewandigi the Rubanda Deputy RDC says that he has plans to engage the Rubanda district natural resources officer and the district committee members to design strategies’ as directed by President Museveni .

He warned politicians against encouraging locals to degrade the wetland saying that he has written to his superiors at their head office seeking guidance on what should be done to local leaders that are sabotaging the implementation of the presidential directive on wetland restoration as is still waiting for the response.

In June 2022 President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ordered all encroachers across the country to vacate wetlands.

