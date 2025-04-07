Kigezi High School Primary Emerges Victorious in Boys and Girls Brigade Competitions

By Moses Agaba : Kigezi High School Primary has been declared the overall winner after defeating other primary schools from the 17 Archdeaconries within the Diocese of Kigezi.

Announcing the results, Rev. Warren Akatwijuka, the Diocesan Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade Field Officer, revealed that out of 17 invited primary schools, only 14 participated in this year’s finals. The schools showcased remarkable discipline and skills in various categories including Drill, Hymn, Bible Study, and Band.

The announcement was made on Saturday during the Boys and Girls Brigade final competitions held at the Kigezi High School Primary playground in Northern Division, Kabale Municipality.

According to Rev. Warren, Kigezi High School Primary secured first place with 328 marks, followed by:

Nyabirerema Primary School – 306 marks

Kizinga Primary School – 302 marks

Kasheregyenyi Primary School – 301 marks

Bubaare Primary School – 286 marks

Kihanga Primary School – 265 marks

Kamuganguzi Primary School – 255 marks

Mwiisi Primary School – 245 marks

Katungu Primary School – 243 marks

Nyaruhanga Primary School – 233 marks

Kamuroko Primary School – 229 marks

Kisiizi Primary school -222 marks

Rwancereere Primary Schools – 209 marks

Kitooma Primary School – 183 marks

While preaching at the event, the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna, encouraged pupils to remain steadfast in their faith and follow God’s path in order to become responsible citizens and true ambassadors of Christ.

Bishop Akanjuna emphasized the importance of developing spiritual discipline from an early age, noting that the values acquired through faith guide children in making wise decisions and positively impacting their communities.

“Fearing God is a great virtue,” he said. “It reminds us that God knows our thoughts, hears our words, and sees our actions. Those who fear God will enjoy long life and overcome challenges, whether they come by day or night.”

Bishop Akanjuna stated that those who grow up rooted in God’s word become true ambassadors of Christ wherever they go. He stressed that true success in life begins with a reverent fear of God.

Andrew Baryayanga Aja the Former Kabale Municipality Member of Parliament who was the guest of honor praised the impact of the Boys and Girls Brigade competitions.

He remarked that such activities contribute to the spiritual, mental, and moral growth of learners, helping to build confidence and a strong foundation in Christian values—essential elements in a child’s holistic development.

Hon. Aja encouraged both learners and school administrators to fully embrace the initiative, highlighting its role in fostering discipline and skill development.

He also applauded Bishop Akanjuna for his visionary leadership, particularly in strengthening education and reviving the Boys and Girls Brigade in the Diocese of Kigezi.

