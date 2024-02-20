Kigezi mourns businessman Kirasha

By Moses Agaba

Renowned businessman Jonathan Kirasha who hails from Muhanga town Council in Rukiga District passed on Monday morning at platinum hospital in Kampala.

Kirasha the son says that his father passed on Monday morning at Platinum Hospital in Kampala over multiple organ failure.

He says that Jonathan Kirasha has been battling with kidney complication for the last 3 years

Kirasha says that Kirasha is to be laid to rest on Thursday this week at his ancestral home in Kandago village Nyamishenyi Parish Rukiga District after funeral service at Kandago Church of Uganda

He hails from Muhanga town Council in Rukiga District, real estate Real estate’s Kabale and Kampala , grain business transportation he also ventured in bus business as he owned JK coaches in the late 1990s as well had a fleet of trailers.

Moses Mwongyera Kamuntu the Rubanda West Member of says that Kirasha acted exemplary by selfly grooming other business especially those in his native town of Muhanga in Rukiga District unlike many reach who want to be rich Alone

Having wealth and sustaining till your hour of death is something unique of Kirasha when others sick or grow they eat all their wealth living nothing for children

Roland Bish Ndyomugyenyi the Rukiga County Member of Parliament Says that Kirasha leaves an unpalleled legacy as astute businessman and has been a strong pillar of Kigezi and Uganda in general. He says that the loss of Kirasha comes few months after the death of Apollo Nyegamahe Aponye

Dr Ruhakana Rugunda the Former Prime Minister has paid a glowing tribute to the fallen businessman Kirasha as a great icon and pillar of business.

He was helpful businessman that helped and promoted many like the Late Apollo Nyegamahe Aponye

Dr Rugunda says that Kirasha was a strong UPC man but when we took over government he got converted and joined the NRM as he used the same strength that he was using in UPC promoting it

Kirasha was born in Kandago village Nyamishenyi Parish Rukiga District on march 30th 1947.

About Post Author