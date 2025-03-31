Kigezi Mourns Fallen Journalist Shaka Ssali

By Moses Agaba

Kabale :The Kigezi region is mourning the loss of renowned journalist Shaka Ssali, who passed away on March 25, 2025. Ssali, a veteran journalist and was a highly respected figure in the media fraternity.

His sudden demise has sent shockwaves throughout the region, with leaders and journalists paying tribute to his remarkable life and career.

Shaka Ssali was a household name in Uganda, known for his fearless and incisive reporting.

He was a pioneer in the field of journalism, having worked with various media outlets, including the BBC and UBC.

Ssali’s contributions to the development of journalism in Uganda are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of journalists.

Leaders from the Kigezi region have expressed their condolences to Ssali’s family, praising his dedication to his craft and his commitment to telling the stories of the region.

“Shaka Ssali was a true son of Kigezi, and his passing is a tremendous loss to our region and the country at large,” said Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

“His legacy will live on through the countless journalists he mentored and the stories he told.”

John Patrick Amama Mbabazi the Former Prime Minister of Uganda has described Dr Shaka Ssali as a man of remarkable courage, vision, and resilience, Shaka was an exceptional journalist and a dedicated advocate for Africa. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. The world has lost a true giant.

Dr Ruhakana Rugunda the Former Prime minister says that Dr Shaka Ssali was bother ,comrade and childhood friend among other youth in Kabale. As young men, they would work in the gardens, attend meetings, read newspapers and discuss political issues.

He says that Dr shaka was passionate about African and Global issues as he made an enormous contribution in the media world, especially in presenting African causes on Voice of America as he strongly supported the training of African journalists and helped connect Africa with the rest of the world.

“He greatly inspired the youth to study and prepare themselves to meet the challenges ahead. Therefore his passing is a challenge to the youth to work hard and excel in their respective fields.said Dr Rugunda.

Elvis Twenda the chairman Siniya almuni forum that brings together old students of Kigezi College Butobere says that the

Alumni Forum Executive has learnt with sadness the demise of Ndugu Shaka Ssali one of the most distinguished Old Boys of Kigezi College Butobere (Siniya). Dr. Shaka Ssali is remembered as an acclaimed International journalist who plied his trade as a Host of *Straight Talk Africa* a popular _Voice of America_ weekly program for more than 2 decades. Ndugu Shaka spent his formative years getting academic instruction at Kigezi College Butobere (Siniya). While at Siniya, Shaka was a Top tier sportsman and is remembered for his prowess in the 440 yards race (currently 400M) and as a footballer patrolling the left wing. Shaka is remembered by his contemporaries as a man who was good at literature and who always read news to his fellow students. Shaka has never been ashamed to associate with Kigezi College Butobere. Whenever chance presented itself, even to international audiences, Dr. Shaka never completed his life story without talking about his cherished time at Siniya. Shaka like the rest of us was concerned about the declining standards at his Alma Matter. We thank God that he has left at a time when his former school is on an upward Trajectory in terms of academic standards. It is sad that he signed off on the same day, Government launched the 2.5bn renovation of structures at Siniya. Shaka will certainly not be an earthly witness to these deserving developments but we believe that Siniya’s shinning Glory will locate his soul from the world yonder. While we feel sad about Dr. Shaka’s demise, we are happy that he belonged to us, we are determined to use his shinning example as guiding light and we are ready to never feel ashamed to proclaim our Siniya roots. We send our heartfelt Condolences to Shaka’s family, the Siniya community, the Batimbo,the People of Kabale, and all Ugandans.

The media fraternity has also paid tribute to Ssali, remembering him as a mentor, a colleague, and a friend.

Andrew Agaba, Station Manager of Voice of Kigezi radio, praised Ssali for his role in connecting Voice of Kigezi with VOA through Straight Talk Africa, which the local station also rebroadcasts. He added that Ssali was a source of inspiration for many journalists, including himself. Veteran journalist Justus Tindyebwa, formerly with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), shared that his friendship with Ssali deepened in 1963 during a secondary school vacation, where they frequently discussed international issues. One of their key topics was the Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) by Ian Smith in Northern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe). Tindyebwa recounted that Ssali was later expelled from Kigezi College Butobere in Senior Two and subsequently joined the army under President Milton Obote I. He was sent to Tanzania for training and graduated with the rank of lieutenant. Despite this, their friendship remained strong over the years. He described Ssali as a self-motivated and knowledgeable individual. Sam Arineitwe, Central Division LCIII Chairman in Kabale Municipality, stated that the people of Kigezi were proud of Ssali, who served as a pillar in making the district known globally. Robert Kakuru Byamugisha, Executive Director of Kick Corruption out of Uganda (KICK-U), praised Ssali for his professionalism. He described him as an eminent, patriotic, independent, and self-driven journalist who upheld integrity in his work.

As the region mourns the loss of Shaka Ssali, his family has announced plans for a memorial service to celebrate his life and legacy. The service will be held on April 1, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, and will be attended by leaders, journalists, and friends from across the country.

Shaka Ssali’s passing is a reminder of the importance of journalism in telling the stories of our communities and holding those in power accountable. His legacy will continue to inspire journalists and leaders alike, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him

