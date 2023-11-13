Kigezi province eliminated from FUFA drum competitions

Kigezi Province found themselves trailing as they conceded the first goal in the 82nd minute

By Moses Agaba

Kigezi province has been eliminated from the FUFA Drum 2023 competitions at the hands of Teso province, on aggregate of 2–3, after being held to a one-all draw at their home ground in Kanungu District.

The quarterfinals return leg between the two teams that were played at Kihihi High School Playground in Kanungu District on Monday morning was postponed on Sunday after a heavy downpour that made the pitch flood.

In a gripping encounter, Kigezi Province found themselves trailing as they conceded the first goal in the 82nd minute of the second half. A turning point occurred when Henry Tumisiime’s tackle led to a red card and a penalty for Teso Province, expertly converted into the net by Oloro Nathan.

Despite the setback, Kato Hussein managed to salvage an equaliser for the home team in the 94th minute, resulting in a draw. Hussein’s outstanding performance earned him the title of Man of the Match at the final whistle.

Teso Province’s earlier 2-1 victory in the first leg at Soroti Stadium gave them a significant advantage, ultimately securing their place in the semifinals.

With this triumph, Teso Province now awaits the outcome of the matches between Lango Province and Acholi Province, as well as Tooro Province and Busoga Province, to determine their next opponent.

Meanwhile, West Nile Province stands alongside Teso Province, anticipating the upcoming matchups to unfold in the FUFA Drum 2023 tournament.

