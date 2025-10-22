KILLER MUM? Fresh, Shocking Evidence Pin Rugari’s Wife Over Son’s Murder, Committed to High Court for Trial

The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has committed Jolin Kanoheri Rugari wife to Zimbabwe’s Honorary Consul in Uganda, Chris Rugari to the High Court for trial on the charge of murdering their two-year-old son, Nganwa Rugari, eight months ago.

Grade One Magistrate Frank Namanya committed Kanoheri and her housemaid Robinah Nabbanja to face murder charges after the Prosecutors reported that the investigations into the case were complete.

According to the DPP’s findings, Kanohéri faces a charge of murder, while Nabbanja is charged as an accessory after the fact. The alleged crime occurred between April 1st and 2nd 2025 at Mutungo Zone 8, Mutungo Hill Nakawa Division Kampala District.

The indictment alleges that Kanoheri, with malice aforethought, caused the death of her two year old son, Nganwa Rugari, while Nabbanja enabled her to escape punishment.Evidence further reveals that Kanoheri and the child’s father, Rugari Chris, were embroiled in a divorce case at the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court.

As part of that case, the court had ordered DNA paternity tests for their five children, scheduled for April 2, the same day the child was reported dead.

On the night of April 1st, Kanohéri allegedly reported that the child had accidentally fallen from a first-floor window of their storeyed home.

At the time of the incident, only she and the maid were present.The DPP’s evidence shows that the child was initially taken to Kitintale Hospital that night. Although doctors observed no external injuries, they recommended a CT scan to assess internal trauma.

However, Kanohéri reportedly declined the scan and insisted on discharging the child.At approximately 5:30 a.m. the following morning, DPP further states that Kanohéri returned to the hospital with the unresponsive child, who was pronounced dead on arrival.

A postmortem conducted by government pathologists Dr. Moses Byaruhanga and Dr. Richard Ambayo concluded the cause of death was asphyxia, indicating homicide. Asphyxia, is a condition arising when the body is deprived of oxygen, causing unconsciousness or death by suffocation.

Further investigations by the National Building Review Board (NBRB) cast doubt on Kanohéri’s account.The evidence shows that their forensic engineers found that the window from which the child allegedly fell was intact, difficult to open, and concluded it was highly unlikely that a two-year-old could have opened it unaided.

The records before the Court also state that Digital forensic investigations also played a significant role. An analysis of call data records for phone number 0785 913996, registered in the name of Kanoheri revealed communication with several other numbers. One key exhibit, a phone recovered from a family friend, Baguma Wilfred Karaireho, contained a video clip of the deceased child.

The records show that the clip featured a voice later identified as belonging to Latim Hilda, a staff member at Kitintale Hospital.

In the video, Latim is heard saying: “Everything about him, make sure we are ok… Other things God can do miracle, munange.”

She later clarified this statement, saying it reflected her disbelief at the mother’s claim about the fall, especially given the child’s stable condition at the time.The forensic report (DFS/CCU/262/2025) also revealed phone calls, locations, and movements of the suspects before, during, and after the time of the incident.

The crime scene was thoroughly examined by both forensic experts and NBRB engineers. Their report confirmed that the window was shut (but not locked) and very difficult to open, further discrediting Kanohéri’s version that the child had previously opened it on his own.

Both Kanohéri and Nabbanja denied any involvement in the child’s death. Nabbanja defended Kanohéri’s narrative during police interrogation.Medical examinations (PF 24 forms) confirmed that both suspects were adults of sound physical and mental health, with no injuries.

In addition to the above, the Prosecution shall tender and rely on several exhibits during trial, including Police Forms 48B and 48C, witness statements, a copy of the marriage certificate of Rugari Chris and Kanohéri, documents relating to Divorce Cause Number 82 of 2024, the birth certificate of the deceased child, and certified copies of medical records from Kitintale Hospital among others to pin the accused of murder.

As a result, both Kanohéri and Nabbanja will remain on remand at Luzira Prison until such unknown time when their case is scheduled for hearing in the High Court.

