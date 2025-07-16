King Ceasor University Receives Charter, Marks Institutional Milestone

KAMPALA, UGANDA – King Ceasor University (KCU) has officially received its University Charter— granting the institution full legal recognition to train students from any part of the World to confer degrees in undergraduate, Masters, PhD, Post graduate and professorship.

Officials from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) presented the charter, signed by President Yoweri Museveni on July/ 3/ 2025 during a ceremony held at the university’s Bunga campus in Kampala, Uganda.

The charter provides KCU with the legal authority to operate and establish its governance structure, formally recognizing it as an autonomous institution of higher learning.

KCU has operated for 17 years, primarily focusing on training medical personnel, advocates, nurses, cyber security experts, entrepreneurs, engineers among others.

HM H.E King Ceasor T.G., the university’s proprietor and founding chancellor emphasized KCU’s commitment to producing graduates that create jobs and legible for global employment. He noted the charter would significantly bolster this objective.

“Being fully endorsed by the President means service to humanity because this institution is serving all students grobally,” King Ceasor T.G. stated. “This Charter means service to humanity; anybody from any country in the world can come and study from King CeasorUniversity.

This means our students can pursue postgraduate studies anywhere in the world.”

The Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Uganda, King Ceasor T.G detailed the university unique approach to medical education, which involves students training at various specialized hospitals rather than a single facility. This method aims to provide comprehensive exposure to community health and skilled professionals.

KCU is a private university that attracts a diverse student body from nations including USA, UK, Germany, China, Belgium, India, Switzerland, Russia, France, Italy, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan,South Korea, Isreal, Turkey, Mexico, Sweden, Saudi Arabia,Kenya ,Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Congo,Tanzania, Nigeria, Palestine, Rwanda, Malawi,and many others from Africa.

The university offers a range of programs designed to give students a competitive advantage in their careers.

KCU aspires to be an innovation-driven institution fostering socio-economic transformation through innovative teaching, learning, and research.

King Ceasor T.G conceived the university in 2005. It obtained an interim letter of authority, followed by a provisional license from NCHE on Sept. 26, 2011, before the charter approval on 3rd,July, 2025.

The institution has previously operated under the names Montessori University (2009) and St. Augustine International University (2010-2019) before becoming King Ceasor University in 2020.

“We are the first private medical school in Kampala, and my major aim was to train health personnel(Doctors /nurses) who would provide services to humanity.” King Ceasor TG said.

Steven Okoth, an NCHE legal officer, formally presented the charter to King Ceasor University Vice Chancellor Dr. Charity Basaza Mulenga.

Dr. Basaza Mulenga indicated that the charter would ” further the quest of offering excellent education to learners.” She added, “This Charter is both an honor and a call for greater responsibility and challenges us to strengthen systems of governance and innovate in a global changing environment.”

King Ceasor University now joins other chartered universities in Uganda, including Makerere University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Gulu University, Busitema University, Kabale University among others

The charter comes less than three months after KCU graduated over 300 students on 5th May 2025

At that event, the Chancellor, King Ceasor T.G announced a new mandatory two-month certificate course in technology for freshers, intended to prepare them for future technologies such as quantum, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, virtual reality, gene editing and others.