Kinyara Open Golf Tournament returns with 15 million boost from Liaison Uganda

Advertisements

By Thomas Odongo

Liaison Uganda (Insurance Brokers) Ltd, the leading insurance brokerage company in Uganda, has today announced its sponsorship of the Kinyara Open Golf Tournament of 2023, which will take place on November 25, 2023, at the Kinyara Golf Club in Masindi.

Liaison Uganda’s 15 million shillings dummy cheque was handed to Kinyara representatives at the presser held at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala. 10 million shillings is the professional kitty while the rest of the money will go towards other activities of the tournament.

Advertisements

The Kinyara Open Golf Tournament is a prestigious golf event that attracts both professional and amateur golfers from across the country. The tournament is also sponsored by other insurance companies in Uganda, such as ICEA LION, UAP Old Mutual, Sanlam, and MUA, which work with Kinyara and Liaison Uganda.

Liaison Uganda (Insurance Brokers) Ltd has been sponsoring the golf tournament for over ten years now, as a way of giving back to Kinyara, one of its oldest clients. Kinyara is a leading sugar producer in Uganda, with a vision of transforming the lives of the people in the region through sustainable development.

“We are delighted to sponsor the Kinyara Golf Tournament of 2023, as it is a great opportunity to showcase our brand and services, as well as to support the golfing community and the development of the region,” said Sarah Siryowe, the General Manager of Liaison Uganda (Insurance Brokers) Ltd. “We believe that golf is a sport that promotes excellence, integrity, and teamwork, which are the core values of our company.”

Over 200 golfers from across the country are expected to grace this tournament which has become one of the most sought after events in the local calendar.

Meanwhile, Grace Kasango won the 2022 Kinyara Golf Open (professional section) at the 9-hole Masindi Golf Club course. The towering golfer posted a total of 144 gross over 36 holes to win on sudden death over Ronnie King Bukenya.

In the amateur event, Joseph Cwinya-ai emerged winner off 1 under par 71. He was also the champion of the same tourney in 2019. He amassed a total of 3 birdies, 3 double bogies and 12 pars.

Liaison Uganda (Insurance Brokers) Ltd is an insurance brokerage company that provides a wide range of insurance solutions to individuals and businesses in Uganda. The company is part of the Liaison Group, which operates in 3 countries across Africa including Kenya, Rwanda and South Sudan, and has over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. Liaison IB Uganda is committed to delivering quality service, innovation, and value to its clients.

About Post Author