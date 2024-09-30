Kiruhura District officials open fresh war on graft, cattle theft

Pepper Intelligence Unit September 30, 2024 0

Kiruhura District authorities have agreed to streamline terms of governance and leadership in the fight against corruption and cattle theft. This was in the meeting held on Friday last week at the District headquarters. It was attended by CAO, LC5 and RDC together with other district staff administrators.

They have also resolved to intensify ground operations against cattle thieves and agreed to work on the issue of no bails to cattle thieves and corrupt officers.

About Post Author

Pepper Intelligence Unit

editor

See author's posts

More Stories

Rugiirwa Katatumba Summoned by Internal Affairs Over Diplomatic Passport Possession

Pepper Intelligence Unit September 30, 2024 0

EC sets dates for Parliamentary and Local Government Councils By-elections in Kisoro District

Pepper Intelligence Unit September 26, 2024 0

ULS PRESIDENCY! Legal ‘rebel’ Ssemakadde rebuts recent reports, but…silent on ties to a top politician at parliament

Pepper Intelligence Unit September 25, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *