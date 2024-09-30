Kiruhura District officials open fresh war on graft, cattle theft
Kiruhura District authorities have agreed to streamline terms of governance and leadership in the fight against corruption and cattle theft. This was in the meeting held on Friday last week at the District headquarters. It was attended by CAO, LC5 and RDC together with other district staff administrators.
They have also resolved to intensify ground operations against cattle thieves and agreed to work on the issue of no bails to cattle thieves and corrupt officers.