KISORO: 87-year-old man balloons S.4 student, fined sh12m

By Moses Agaba

Kisoro: Police in Kisoro District have released an 87-year-old man, Francis Zirimabagabo, also known as Fende, after his arrest on charges of incest, child trafficking, and the rape of his granddaughter, a 21-year-old senior four student.

Zirimabagabo, a resident of Kibande village, Kagezi parish in Kanaba Sub-County of Kisoro District, is accused of impregnating his granddaughter, a student at Kanaba Secondary School.

Clinical tests at Kisoro Hospital established that Mahoro, an orphan, is six months pregnant.

During the arbitration meeting, mediated by the In-Charge Kisoro Police Child and Family Protection Unit Officer, Gideon Mfitumukiza, and Liaison Officer Boaz Arineitwe, Zirimabagabo confessed to having lured Mahoro into a banana plantation, where the assault took place.

Rev. Erasmus Nzabandora, the victim’s uncle, demanded that Zirimabagabo pays sh12 million to meet medical costs, pregnancy care and fines.

He also urged him to stop his inappropriate behavior, which he said was destroying the future of young girls in the community.

The mediation meeting resolved that Zirimabagabo must pay the sh12 million by September 30, 2024, and failure to comply would result in his re-arrest.

Mfitumukiza and Arinaitwe emphasized the importance of curbing such immoral acts to prevent domestic violence in the community.

According to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), a total of 290,219 teenage pregnancies were recorded from January to September 2021, translating to over 32,000 teenage pregnancies monthly.

