Kisoro Court Sets Ruling Date for Market Dispute Case Between MP Kamara and Mupaka Town Council

The Kisoro Chief Magistrates has set Thursday July 10th 2024 as when it is to giving its ruling for the Market Dispute Case Between John Nzeyimana Kamara the Bufumbira North Member of Parliament and Mupaka Town Council in Kisoro District over disputes concerning Kamara Market.

Kamara the Bufumbira County North MP sued Mupaka Town Council last month, seeking court intervention regarding what he terms as unfair treatment by the Mupaka Town Council administration and its agencies.

Kamara is represented by Counsel Ayesiga Rebecca of Beitwenda & Company Advocates, while Mupaka Town Council is represented by the Mbarara Attorney General, Twinomugisha Brian.

In her submissions, Kamara’s lawyer, Ayesiga Rebecca, noted that Kamara had established a private market on his 1.8-acre land in Mupaka Town Council through the proper channels.

She added that Kamara is protesting the unfair treatment by the town council authorities, particularly the market operating license fee of Ugx 45 million shillings. Ayesiga argued that the Mupaka town clerk had no legal basis for assessing the Ugx 45 million shilling charge.

She revealed that during the period when Kamara had offered the market to the town council authorities, the town council used to remit only Ugx 5 million shillings to Kamara per year.

She questioned why the same town council now wants Kamara to pay nine times the amount he was previously receiving. Other grounds for the suit, as mentioned by Counsel Rebecca, include over-taxation on market commodities, selective allocation of commodities in Kamara Market, and the town clerk’s involvement in a private market’s affairs.

In response, the Solicitor General, Twinomugisha Brian, cited Article 189 of the Constitution, which allows local governments to levy and collect taxes in accordance with the law. He asked the court to dismiss the case without costs, arguing that the complainant has no evidence to justify the extent of damages claimed.

Kamara is seeking Ugx 500 million in general damages. After hearing from both parties, Chief Magistrate Komakech adjourned the ruling to Wednesday, July 10th 2024.

