Kisoro Court Sets Ruling Date for Market Dispute Case Between MP Kamara and Mupaka Town Council

Brian Musasiizi July 12, 2024

By Moses Agaba

The Kisoro Chief Magistrates  has set Thursday  July 10th 2024  as when it is to giving its ruling for the   Market Dispute Case Between  John Nzeyimana Kamara  the  Bufumbira North Member of Parliament   and Mupaka Town Council  in Kisoro District  over disputes concerning Kamara Market.

Kamara the Bufumbira  County North MP  sued Mupaka Town Council last month, seeking court intervention regarding what he terms as unfair treatment by the Mupaka Town Council administration and its agencies.

Kamara is represented by Counsel Ayesiga Rebecca of Beitwenda & Company Advocates, while Mupaka Town Council is represented by the Mbarara Attorney General, Twinomugisha Brian.

In her submissions,  Kamara’s lawyer, Ayesiga Rebecca, noted that  Kamara had established a private market on his 1.8-acre land in Mupaka Town Council through the proper channels.

She added that  Kamara is protesting the unfair treatment by the town council authorities, particularly the market operating license fee of  Ugx 45 million shillings. Ayesiga argued that the Mupaka town clerk had no legal basis for assessing the  Ugx 45 million shilling charge.

She revealed that during the period when  Kamara had offered the market to the town council authorities, the town council used to remit only  Ugx 5 million shillings to Kamara per year.

She questioned why the same town council now wants Kamara to pay nine times the amount he was previously receiving. Other grounds for the suit, as mentioned by Counsel Rebecca, include over-taxation on market commodities, selective allocation of commodities in Kamara Market, and the town clerk’s involvement in a private market’s affairs.

In response, the Solicitor General, Twinomugisha Brian, cited Article 189 of the Constitution, which allows local governments to levy and collect taxes in accordance with the law. He asked the court to dismiss the case without costs, arguing that the complainant has no evidence to justify the extent of damages claimed.

Kamara is seeking  Ugx 500 million  in general damages. After hearing from both parties, Chief Magistrate Komakech adjourned the ruling to Wednesday, July 10th 2024.

