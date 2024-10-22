Kisoro Vision Headteacher, Guard detained for obstructing investigations   

By Moses Agaba

Booker Hakizumwami the Head teacher at Kisoro Vision Secondary School was on Sunday detained by police on the orders of the Kisoro Deputy Resident District Commissioner Robert Tukamuhebwa for allegedly obstructing investigations into harassment allegations at the learning institution.

In the video, that has gone viral the gatekeeper, identified as Agu Saddam, is seen slapping and kicking a form six student, identified as Asiimwe Blessed outside the main gate.

The incident is said to have occurred on 18th October 2024, at an unspecified time.

When the footage broke the internet on Sunday afternoon, numerous social media users condemned the grave actions of the gatekeeper and the school’s failure to either act of report the culprit to authorities, calling for action from security.

A team of security officials led by Deputy RDC Tukamuhebwa visited the school to address the situation, which included addressing the learners and interrogating the school administration , where the RDC ordered the immediuate arrest of the gateman then the officials gave papers to learners to secretly point out other similar violations at the school The students randomly accused teachers, student leaders and the gatekeeper of harassing them, with some alleging sexual abuse and assault from the school administrators.

Among the accused teachers were Natweta Bossa, a Physics and Mathematics teacher, Nsenga George and Muhindo Wycliffe.

While addressing the students’ assembly, the deputy RDC remarked that Kisoro Vision was famous for academic performance but was becoming infamous for harassing learners.

“Academically, the school does wonders, but the rest has to do with administration and management of the school. It’s so unfortunate that our findings have shown that there is a lot of denial for children’s rights…there’s sexual exploitation, there’s beating, some students are closed inside toilets…the askari will never come back here in the near future,” said Tukamuhebwa.

He however blamed the headteacher, Hakizumwami Buker, for failing to aid in the investigations into the allegations against the school authorities. Tukamuhebwa said the headteacher ‘refused’ to provide access to the CCTV recordings at the school.

“As if these practices have been going on over and over, and the headteacher seems not to be in charge! We must access the school cameras, get what we want, and we leave you in peace. There’s no excuse of saying it is locked. Now we have picked the name of George, Wycliffe, (and) Bbosa…. those ones we are going with them,” he noted.

According to Tukamuhebwa, there were unconfirmed reports that student leaders wielded more powers, including whipping their fellow learners. He also noted that there were allegations that on the reporting day, the gatekeeper would ‘harass and intimidate learners for sex or money.’

In one case, the gatekeeper allegedly assaulted a parent at the school premises.

When the headteacher failed to provide access to the CCTV camera, Tukamuhebwa ordered his detention at Kisoro CPS It is however said that he was briefly detained before being released on police bond in evening hours.

Munyambabazi Dan, the school director who was away in Kampala, regretted the incident, adding that they would cooperate with authorities to address the situation.

While addressing the learners, Kisoro OC CID Godliver Twinomugisha condemned the gate keeper’s action, adding that the matter will be handled accordingly.

“We cannot say that teachers should not discipline, the rules and regulations are there. They can dismiss, they can suspend, they can call the parent, but not this kind of punishment we have witnessed,” she noted.

Abel Bizimana the Kisoro LC5 Boss commended Deputy RDC Tukamuhabwa for his swift action in arresting the suspect.

Bizimana highlighted the need for the case to be handled with care to protect the reputation of Kisoro Vision Secondary School, which has played a significant role in improving education in the district. He also stressed the importance of holding the gatekeeper accountable for his actions.

Similarly, the state minister for youth and children affairs, Dr Balaam Barugahara, on his X handle expressed concern over the maltreatment of the student, and commended Kisoro police and deputy RDC Kisoro for promptly acting.

About Post Author