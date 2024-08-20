KITEEZI TRAGEDY! KCCA blames Parliament for playing sabotage games

In the wake of the Kiteezi trash tragedy which has claimed over 30 people, left many injured and property destroyed, investigations are ongoing to ascertain what exactly went wrong and whether the tragedy could have been averted.

It has now emerged that Parliament is partly to blame for playing sabotage games.

According to KCCA, the disaster in waiting was detected in 2015 when a slide happened there.

Feasibility studies were done and completed and presented for funding which is yet to come.

Since 2019, KCCA has received only 25% of the budget required to manage garbage in the city.

“Every solution requires resources. It’s useless to have a solid waste management plan that you cannot implement. It’s an unfunded priority. That is what parliament calls it. The Hansard will show how many times KCCA has been before the parliament committees to beg for money for Kiteezi,” an official at KCCA who preferred to remain anonymous stressed.

It has been revealed that KCCA has presented these figures to parliament every single year.

The latest was reportedly in January 2024.

“KCCA asked parliament, saying Kiteezi is a time bomb. Please release money for it. Parliament refused point blank! KCCA asked for 76 billion. What did parliament release? 10% of the required budget to cater for every garbage management issue in the city, including payments of sweepers, transportation of garbage, and maintenance of kiteezi. It’s peanuts.”

According to this official, the KCCA ED was notified again in July this year and immediately asked for the recommended interventions and the costs. But the financial year was closed.

“There was no money at all. KCCA informed the people in the area that meetings were held, and security was informed of the instability of the landfill.”

“Kiteezi is a problem Uganda has refused to resolve for nine years. Parliament turned a deaf ear, and they knew it. All the documentation shows that the parliament refused to support KCCA. Even the sweepers had to riot to get parliament to respond. KCCA needs money, not blame. You can blame the leaders all you want, but if you do not fund KCCA, no amount of PR will make the problems go away. Who is negligent in this issue? It’s the person who had the power to release the money for the last five years but refused to do so. Period,” explains the KCCA official.

The good news is that two investors are being fast tracked to launch a waste to energy plant but sources say there is dilly dallying in the licensing.

“Kiteezi problem will not go away by blaming. Give KCCA the resources and give the licensing required immediately to the investors to work.”

