KITEEZI TRASH TRAGEDY: IGG probe complete, negligence cited as jail, sack beckons for implicated KCCA officials

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has cited negligence as a key factor in the collapse of the Kiteezi landfill, which claimed over 30 lives in August 2024. The disaster occurred on the night of August 10, burying numerous people under a mountain of waste.

Following the incident, President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni tasked the Deputy IGG, Anne Muhairwe, to investigate the collapse and provide a detailed report. Deputy IGG Dr. Achan-Okiria told the Uganda Radio Network (URN) that the investigation, conducted by joint teams from the IG’s office and the police, is now complete, and a comprehensive report will be released soon.

While Okiria refrained from revealing the full findings, she hinted that negligence by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) contributed to the disaster. She cited “strict liability” laws, which hold an entity responsible for any danger it creates that affects its neighbors.

In this case, KCCA, which manages the landfill, is seen as liable for the collapse. Okiria acknowledged that KCCA faces challenges, including a lack of funds to address these issues, but affirmed that recommendations will be made public once the report is officially released.

KCCA Spokesperson Daniel Nuwabine has declined to comment until the full report is made available. The findings from the IGG’s investigation are expected to spark important discussions on waste management and environmental safety across Uganda, potentially influencing future policies to prevent similar tragedies.

