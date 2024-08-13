KITEEZI TRASH TRAGEDY! KCCA offers temporary shelter to affected families

By Our Reporter

KAMPALA –Hopes of finding anyone alive are fading as the search and rescue operation at the Kiteezi garbage dump landslide enters day 3.

So far 22 bodies have been recovered.

This operation involves multiple agencies, including the Uganda Red Cross, the UPDF, and local authorities, who are working tirelessly to ensure all affected persons are accounted for.

Speaking to our reporter KCCA Executive Director Ms. Dorothy Kisaka has revealed that the authority, in collaboration with various stakeholders, including the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the Uganda Red Cross Society, have initiated an Emergency Response centre located at Kiteezi church of Uganda primary school.

She explained that these temporary shelters are fully equipped to receive people and many have taken temporary residence there.

“Emergency shelter tents have been set up to accommodate the affected families,” she noted, adding that there is water, lighting and sanitary facilities.

The OPM has already delivered food supplies to sustain those impacted by the tragedy.

Kisaka pointed out that an ongoing assessment is being conducted in partnership with local leadership to gather accurate data on the affected individuals, which will inform further interventions.

Concerning security, the Executive Director said, security forces, including the UPDF and Uganda Police Force, are ensuring the safety of the area and assisting in the recovery operations.

When asked about disposal of the garbage being collected in Kampala in the aftermath of Kiteezi tragedy, the city boss assured the residents of Kampala not to worry as the authority has already secured temporary access to the Nkumba dumpsite through a collaborative effort with the Entebbe municipality leadership.

She added that on a daily basis, Kampala generates at least 2,500 tons of garbage and only 50% of that is typically disposed of at the Kiteezi landfill.

The Nkumba dumpsite, located along Mpala, Kisubi on Entebbe Road, will temporarily accommodate the waste collected from Kampala.

To support this transition, KCCA will provide the necessary equipment and manpower to ensure efficient operations at Nkumba until a more permanent waste disposal solution is established.

Commenting on actions by IGG in response to President Museveni’s directive, Kisaka emphasized that as an authority , KCCA is a law abiding institution with a policy of value for money and zero tolerance to corruption.

“We will work with the Office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) on the investigation of KCCA officials. The authority is dedicated to transparency and accountability in its operations,” she said.

However, according to Kisaka, KCCA is currently focusing on the safety of victims as directed by the President, and the Prime Minister is coordinating efforts to ensure the removal of all households located in the danger zone.

“KCCA will actively support these efforts which include securing the area and facilitating the ongoing recovery mission,” she assured.

