Kitende Gears Up For CECAFA CAF Africa Schools Qualifiers

By Emma Amooti

Kitende Boys (U-15) football team is in serious preparation for the forthcoming CAF African Schools Football Championship for CECAFA zone to be staged in Nairobi, Kenya.

St Marys Secondary School -kitende, games teacher Ronald Mulaje revealed to red pepper that the team commenced its training longtime at the St Marys Stadium ahead of the Nairobi event scheduled for December this year.

However, Mulaje disclosed that the preparation is going on well for the big school competition.

“I have faith in our school team, they will do very well and be able to represent the country in the competition,” said Mulaje.

Mulaje said the champion of the East African school championship will represent the East Africa zone at the African School Championship finals to be held next year in Egypt.

The Kitende side qualified after beating Amus College School -Bukedea by 1-0 to win the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association football under-14 boys’ championship in the final game held at Kigezi College Butobere ground while Kawempe Muslim Senior secondary school qualified from the girls’ category after overcoming St.Noa Girls -Zaana by 2-1 through goals from Angela Mawanda and Shadia Nabirye.

It should be noted that Royal Giants School -Mityana and Amus College School -Bukedea represented the country in the respective boys’ and girls’ tournaments last year held in Dar es salaam, Tanzania at Azam Stadium.

The Royal Giants went on to win the regional qualifiers but did not participate in the continental championships in South Africa due to paperwork while Amus College School -Bukedea finished third and won US$ 50,000 (approx. shs.180 million).

CS Ben Sekou Sylla from Guinea and Fountain Gate School of Tanzania won the previous boys’ and girls’ competitions respectively at the inaugural 2022-2023 CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Final played in Durban, South Africa.

CS Ben Sekou Sylla defeated hosts Clapham High School on penalties in the final following a 1-1 draw in normal time while Fountain Gate saw off Moroccan side Ecole Omar IBN Khatab by 3-0 to cap a wonderful tournament.

The winners’ teams each receive USD 300,000 after the Motsepe Foundation donated USD 10 million in the inaugural year of the Pan-African schools’ competition.

The second and third winners took home USD 200,000 and USD 150,000 third prizes respectively.

