Kusasira enrolls for a degree Course

Musician Catherine Kusasira has gone back to school and enrolled at Nkumba University for a degree course.

The singer confirmed through her social media pages. She pictured herself attending her first lecture at Nkumba University yesterday.

She said as a young girl, she didn’t get a chance to get a good education, praying that her three years at Nkumba goes on well for her.

“Yesterday was my first day at Nkumba University. Some of us never got a chance at a good education at a young age but I pray these three years go on smoothly for me. I’m pursuing a degree in BAIRD” she said.

Catherine previously enrolled at IUIU to display her intentions of joining active politics for the East African Legislative Assembly ( EALA) by 2022.

However, she turned down her intentions after being afraid of losing her job as a presidential advisor yet its the one that has supported throughout the entire time she hasn’t been singing.

