KYANKWANZI WRAP UP: M7 charges leaders to drive wealth creation and socio-economic transformation

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called upon all the public service leaders to be change agents and leaders of socio-economic transformation through wealth creation in the country.

“That’s why I wanted all of you to be here so that we can speak the same language, homestead income with “ekibaro” (calculation), the rest will be easy,” he said.

The President made the remarks Sunday during the closure of the 7-day retreat for Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and the members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) at the Presidential farm in Ngoma.

President Museveni also rallied the retreat participants to sensitise Ugandans to embrace effective methods of livestock farming in order to develop the sector.

“I always want to call the MPs from the cattle area, they don’t add on, they are just there where I left them, the situation is the same all this time. If they follow what I tell them the area would be very far,” he said.

“Here the biggest problem about exporting has been the diseases brought by our traditional people who smuggle cows with foot and mouth disease from neighbouring countries. When I sold Ramaphosa 43 cows, he couldn’t take them to South Africa despite being checked with no disease. They were taken to Kenya, got embryos from them, that’s what he took to South Africa.”

However, the President was happy to note that the problem of diseases in livestock will soon be history because the government is going to kick off mass vaccination of domestic animals two times a year.

“These wonderful people have already given us the money in the budget, we are going to get 88 million doses for cows, pigs, goats and other livestock.”

The Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe thanked President Museveni for his support, guidance and presence at the retreat.

“This is invaluable, and we are inspired by your dedication to serving this great nation,”Ms. Nakyobe said.

“As we come to the conclusion of this retreat, I’m filled with gratitude and optimism. Over the past few days, we have been engaged in a meaningful decision. You have shared valuable insights and drafted strategic plans that will guide our nation forward,” she added.

The Head of Public Service also commended the cabinet members and Permanent Secretaries for their contributions that have been instrumental in shaping the outcome of the retreat.

“Your expertise, experience and commitment to public service are the bedrock of our government’s success. The collaborative spirit you have demonstrated here is a testament to the strength of our administration,”Ms. Nakyobe noted.

“I also wish to recognize the National Resistance Movement party executives for your continuous support and dedication to our shared goals. Your participation at this retreat has underscored the importance of unity and coherence in our efforts.”

She also revealed that during the retreat, the participants were able to address critical issues, identified challenges and proposed solutions that will have a lasting impact on the country’s future.

“As we move forward, let us remember that the success of our plans hinges on the ability to work together with unwavering resolve. I’m confident that the outcomes of this retreat will translate into tangible benefits for all Ugandans.”

The Attorney General, Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka who read out the resolutions of the retreat, said the week-long discussion centred on the fight against corruption and reflecting on the mass approach to embracing the money economy with emphasis on value addition, commercial agriculture, manufacturing and industry, services and ICT.

“In line with the government’s commitment to leadership to steer Uganda’s socio-economic transformation agenda, it was resolved to work as one term and one dream. The three arms of government should closely coordinate and work in harmony,” he said.

“It was also resolved for public service officers to adopt and keep up with technology to enhance efficiency in service delivery, create clear and strategic goals that are citizen-centric and redirect all our efforts to achieve them.”

Hon. Kiryowa also noted that it was resolved to institutionalise mentorship in government institutions to ensure compliance and conduct regular induction programs before assumption of duty and refresher courses for Ministers and Permanent Secretaries to enhance leadership capacity.

“Underscore the relevance of civic competence in the development of the country, it was resolved to develop and promote a set of national values to develop socio-economic transformation of our country.”

The participants also came up with resolutions to deal with the rampant corruption and illegal land evictions in the country.

“The Anti-corruption Act should be amended as well as other relevant laws to deter persons convicted of corruption tendencies from being appointed or reappointed in public service; this will make corruption a very risky venture.”

