LAST BLOW! Byarugaba in tears as Minister Amongi, NSSF board pick Ayota as permanent successor

Chances by Richard Byarugaba to be reappointed National Social Security Fund boss have been dealt a huge blow after his former deputy, Patrick Ayota was today, 18th August, 2023 appointed as the substantive Managing Director.

Ayota has been the fund’s acting MD following the expiry of Byarugaba’s contract early this year.

Byarugaba recently dragged to court Gender, Labour and Social Development minister Betty Amongi for not renewing his contract at NSSF. The fate of the case now remains in balance. And even if he succeeds, it remains to be seen if he will also challenge Ayota’s appointment.

“We are pleased to inform NSSF members, stakeholders, and the public that the Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development Hon Betty Amongi has appointed Patrick M Ayota the Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for a period of five years effective August 18, 2023,” read NSSF board chair Peter Kimbowa’s statement sent to this publication.

NSSF said the appointment follows the Board of Director’s recommendation to the Minister, in accordance with Sections 39 and 40 of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Act, as amended.

“Mr. Ayota has been the Fund’s Ag Managing Director for the last 8 months during which he ensured stability of the Fund during a challenging period. He has also served as Deputy Managing Director since December 2017 and Chief Financial Officer since July 2011. The Board is confident that he is the right person to steer the Fund forward at such a critical time following changes in legislation that oblige the Fund to play a leading role in expanding social security coverage to all Ugandans. The Board assures all NSSF members, stakeholders, and the public that their Fund is stable and on course to surpass its 2015-2025 Strategic Objectives,” Kimbowa added.

