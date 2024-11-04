LAST KING OF KANDAHAR! S3x scandal rocks nation as hunk beds, films 300 wives of top govt officials

Equatorial Guinea’s Balthazar Ebang Engonga, who is said to be the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), is at the heart of what may be Africa’s biggest s*x scandal.

Engonga was reportedly found with about 300 clips of him engaging in s3xual relations with many women, including wives of prominent political office holders and members of his family.

Many of the amorous relationships happened inside his office where surveillance cameras recorded everything for his personal enjoyment.

There are also videos recorded in public spaces, showing him engaging in lewd activities with women.

He was caught on camera making wives of top officials ‘erupt’ like Laki Laki volcano in Indonesia that erupted recently.

Among Baltazar Engonga’s partners were the wife of the Director of Presidential Security, the wife of the Attorney General, and a wife of his brother.

A clip also reportedly showed him having a lewd liaison with a pregnant married woman.

An investigation has been ordered into the scandal by the country’s Attorney General.

Next, wait for Uganda’s equivalent of this Equatorial Guinea’s ‘Last King of Kandahar’.

