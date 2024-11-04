Late Mulebera family spitting fire over Koranorya market money

Some of the Children and relatives of Sula Mulebela who are fighting against Mayanja

Fresh war has resumed among the members of Late Sulaiman Mukasa Mulebera family, a renowned tycoon from Koranorya in Mbarara City North who died years ago. The sons and daughters are up in arms over unfair sharing of the money that comes from the Koranorya market which operates on their land.

Counsel Sulaiman Mayanja, the son of Mulebela and the administrator of the family estate is accused by his siblings of taking over the Koranorya market leaving them out from benefiting from the money that comes from that market as one of the family assets.

Koranorya market is well known for fruits and other fresh food in Mbarara City.

Mbarara City Council as an authority made an MOU with Counsel Mayanja who claims to be the owner of that land where the market operates from.

It is alleged that the Council lost the case in court over that land to the family of Sula Mulebela. The Council later tendered the market to Mayanja who currently collects the market dues and pays the council like any other tenderer.

However, it has been established that Mayanja and his agent who indirectly runs the tender of this market on behalf of Mayanja have defaulted about UGX 15M for three months to the Council. This matter was recently raised during a council meeting of Mbarara City North Division.

During the same Council meeting a couple of family members of Mulebela and some of the traders from Koranorya market stormed Mbarara City North council meeting seeking for the intervention from leaders into Koranorya market issues and sorting the Mulebera family on issues related to the same market. The so-called family members reported that their brother Mayanja secretly connived with Mbarara City Council and had an MOU with him without the consent of other family members.

These accuse Counsel Mayanja for processing secretly and changing the Koranorya market land title from their Father’s names into his own names. Some of the family members claim that whatever money that comes out of that market, they do not share any single coin and yet they are supposed to be sharing that money with Mayanja as family. Koranorya market sits approximately on five hectares of land.

They also cite the mistreatment of the traders who operate in that market.

Koranoray Market land has been in dispute for over years. Matters have been driven by politics and family conflicts. There are about 20 family members who are conflicting over late Mulebela assets.

Robert Atwine, Councilor representing Rwemigina ward where Koranorya is located accused Mbarara City Council especially the officials who rushed and signed the MOU with Mayanja when they knew before that the Land where the market is operating from belonged to the entire family of Late Sulaiman Mulengela. He further mentioned that as leaders of Mbarara City North Division accuse Counsel Mayanja of selfishness.

Atwine also criticised the mistreatment and harassment against the traders in Koranorya market by the tenderers of that market. He also mentioned that the conflicts in the koranorya market have caused losses to Mbarara City as an Institution where UGX15M has been defaulted as revenue from that market.

According to one Muganda, the Assistant RCC Mbarara City North, the family of Mulebela made a grave mistake to give all the powers to their brother who now benefits alone from that market and the land as well.

“It was a wrong mistake done by Late Mulengela family members to give powers to Counsel Mayanja to control the family assets including the Koranorya market. But what I can advise the family, they can put an injunction that refrain him from managing some of these assets especially Konaraorya market, but this will be done upon all of us having a meeting with them and Mayanaj must also be present in this meeting,” said Muganda, the Assistant RCC Mbarara City North Division.

Council resolved to have a special meeting with Family members of Mulebela, some of the City Leaders and from the Division and a few leadership of Koranorya market that is expected to be held on Tuesday 5th November 2024 at Mbarara City Council.

